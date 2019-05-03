You can make poetry with Google's new AI app

The arts and culture are an important part of the development of any society, and they are also part of the multitude of areas that Google tries to cover with its activities. In fact, the giant of the network has a specific platform for such purposes, called Google Arts & Culture. Now, the platform has just launched an application that composes poems using artificial intelligence.

The application is called POEMPORTRAITS and has been developed by code writer Ross Goodwin and artist Es Devlin. The idea materialized last year, initially as an interactive artwork exhibited in London. Basically, the application combines artificial intelligence with poetry to project the poem written on the faces of users. In order to generate the poem, the application asks the user to enter a word, which in turn will be the "inspiration" for the text written by the AI.

Now, with the launch of the online experience, all the poems written will become part of a collective poem. To do this, the AI learned by using more than 20 million examples from 19th century poetry. In practice, the combination of text and image resembles an Instagram filter.

Artificial intelligence gets creative. Will we soon read books written by AI? / © achinthamb/Shutterstock

If you want to try to introduce a word and serve as inspiration to the literary efforts of the AI, you can try at the following link:

