Pokémon Go's AR snapshot mode is live, and trainers are thrilled
A new augmented reality portrait mode for Pokémon Go is now live on Android. The feature, which is called Go Snapshot, lets gamers take photos with their favorite Pokémon with a real-world backdrop. It's a feature developer Niantic promised earlier this month.
The news was announced on Twitter. The PokemonGOApp account tweeted out that Go Snapshot was live, sharing the hashtag #GOsnapshot for fans of the hit Japanese franchise to share their best shots. The feature is only available to trainers that are level 5 or above for now. The tweet also said that Go Snapshot would be coming to other devices in the future.
Trainers, #GOsnapshot is now live for level 5 Trainers on Android devices! Level 5 will be the minimum level for Trainers to access this feature. Trainers on other devices, stay tuned!— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) 20 February 2019
You could already take snapshots of Pokémon in the wild, of course, but the new feature allows you to take a snapshot of any Pokémon you have already caught in any background of your choice. You can also make your Pokémon interact with the real-world background to find the perfect shot.
You can't take screenshots in landscape mode, unfortunately. To access the new feature, update your Pokémon Go app and then head over to Items. You will find the Go Snapshot camera in there. Our very own Suzana Dalul has already captured these beauties in our Berlin office.
And here is a selection of some of our favorites from Pokémon trainers sharing their snapshots on Twitter.
All he wants is a banana. #GOsnapshot #PokemonGO!— Fernando Ramirez (@mxdragon_99) 20 February 2019
alright maybe having multiple snorlax was not a great idea #GOsnapshot— Sevv09 on Mixer (@Sevv09) 20 February 2019
#PokemonGOar #GOsnapshot It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's— Xeief aka Google-Bot (@xeief) 20 February 2019
