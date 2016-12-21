Pokémon Go update: latest news and features

Pokémon Go became a mammoth success virtually from day one. Niantic's blockbuster mobile game creates a mirror of the real world using augmented reality, assisted with smartphones’ cameras and GPS chips. This allows players to find, catch and train Pokémon (or Pokémen) in their own neighborhoods. The latest news is that there will be special holiday items coming to the game.

Niantic has delivered on their promise and released the update fans have been waiting for. However, it isn't the 100 new Pokémon we had all been expecting: they've only added seven. These seven are from the second generation. For example, there is a baby Pikachu (called Pichu) and an Elekid (a tiny Electabuzz). Once you find the eggs, you can get them to hatch by walking around. Some hatch from walking a distance of 2km, 5km and 10km (the longer the distance, the better the Pokémon).

Pokémon Go has been recently released in India. Indian Pokémon fans can now download the app and catch Pokémon wherever they are. If you're new to the game, be sure to check out our Pokémon Go tips and tricks .

In addition to solving a mystery vibration issue in the app, Niantic's latest software update APK files include code (which is not yet live) for special "Holiday Items" in the shop. The news comes to us via Slashgear , and they say there are six types of boxes in different tiers, all of the same size ratio: bronze, silver, gold, special, great and ultra. The holiday gifts haven't been announced yet, but we suspect an event announcement soon. Perhaps one gift will be made available each day leading up to the new year.

Here are all seven which have been added:

Magby (baby Magmar)

Elekid, (baby Electabuzz)

Cleffa (baby Clefairy)

Igglypuff (baby Jigglypuff)

Pichu (baby Pikachu)

Smoochum (baby Jynx)

Tyrogue

These seven are the first of more we can expect over the next few months, according to Niantic.

Niantic is improving your experience with finding Pokémon out there in the augmented reality world. The 'Nearby Pokémon' feature is now expanding to more locations so you have more options for catching your pokémon. The 'Nearby Pokémon' feature has also been enhanced for situations where there aren't enough PokéStops in range. Niantic is testing the update and will make changes as necessary.

From December 8, many Starbucks stores across the US will become a PokeStop or gym, according to leaked screenshots posted on Reddit. The leaker says that a Frappuccino icon will appear in the game near stores, allowing players to order a special off-menu drink. If you do, rumors suggest you'll then be gift a currently unreleased Pokemon, which fits with suggestions that there are more than 100 new creatures on the way from last month.

Pokémon Go update: Ditto is finally here!

Since Pokémon Go was released, one of the best characters was missing: Ditto. The little purple blob takes the form of whatever other Pokémon he's battling, so we suspect writing the code for him was difficult for the developers, which is why the wait has been so long. You won't see him on the map, though. He appears as another Pokémon, but reveals himself after being caught. Check out the video in this tweet to see what I mean.

Pokémon Go update adds safety features

October 20: Responding to concerns over safety, Niantic is adding enhanced safety features to the next Pokémon Go update. The biggest concern over this augmented reality game is driving while playing Pokémon Go. Soon you will no longer be able to play Pokémon Go while in any vehicle.

An easy fix is being implemented to prevent anyone driving or riding in a vehicle to play Go while going faster than 30 MPH. Once you've exceeded this speed, Pokémon cease spawning in your area and egg distance is no longer counted. This will certainly make it more difficult to play the game but it is after all just a game and shouldn't take precedence over safety.

The next update is not yet live but we'll let you know as soon as it goes up. Until then, you can always check the official Pokémon Go update website or the Niantic Facebook account for the latest.

October 11: The next Pokémon Go update should have some interesting options for training your Pokémon. According to the official Pokémon Go Facebook account, update 0.41.2 will allow trainers to bring six Pokémon to battle at gyms. You will also be able to adjust your CP of the Pokémon you're training in the gym.

Other than a few minor fixes and updates, there is one more particularly interesting tidbit coming soon. As was reported by AndroidPIT on October 6, the new update will include a 'catch bonus' that includes a tier system for types of Pokémon. Once you've improved at catching one type of Pokémon you will have a better chance of catching this type in the future.

October 6: A preview of the next Pokémon Go update appeared on the official Niantic website. A new feature is in the works that gives you a 'catch bonus' for when you pick up certain types of Pokémon such as Kindler, Psychic, Gardner and more.

When you catch Pokémon you'll increase your tier for that type of Pokémon through a new medal system. The medals better your chances of "capturing Pokémon with a related type". So if you get a Kindler Medal your chances of catching fire-type Pokémon increases.

September 23: The newest Pokémon Go update is set to include some changes that will keep you on the hunt. This was announced via Facebook by Niantic and the update is version 0.39.0. The update brings some minor bug fixes but also a couple of cool new features.

The first feature announced is 'Capture location' where the location of where you caught your Pokémon is going to be displayed on the information screen. Also included in the update is wearable compatibility. Niantic will allow trainers to catch their Pokémon with the Pokémon GO Plus and Incense accessories.

Pokémon Go update includes 'buddy' feature, or not

September 11: This Pokémon Go update included a sweet feature: Buddy Pokémon. This allow you to choose a Pokémon to be, you guessed it, your buddy. This meant that players can earn candy for these buddies by walking certain distances.

Other updates included a tweak that makes it easier to select smaller Pokémon on displays, the fix to an issue where eggs would sporadically hatch without an animation, along with better reliability when you switch networks (avoiding 'hang').

Also worthy of mention is support for Pokémon Go Plus, the nifty new way to play this game without even using your phone. And let's not leave out the last little update – and always my personal favorite whenever Niantic publishes its release notes – some new minor text fixes.

Pokémon Go update reinstates battery saver mode

August 8, 2016: After only a little more than a week, a new Pokémon Go update already arrived. Users of the Android app can upgrade to version 0.33.0, while iPhone owners can get iOS version 1.3.0. So what's new this time around? Well, it's not quite the feature dump that the last version was, but there are some good tweaks to know about here.

The main addition you should know about is, unfortunately, an iOS-only update. Battery saver mode, which was reportedly buggy for many players, has made a return in this new update. The more significant update to the Android app is the for you to change nicknames once. Yes, once only. This mightn't be a big deal to you if your preferred name was available from day one, but for those of us with embarrassing names, this is the time to switch.

Other improvements in this update include XP bonus corrections, plus a player safety warning for those who might be traveling in a vehicle. Stay tuned for the next update – we've got you covered.

Just another day at AndroidPIT... / © AndroidPIT

Latest Pokémon Go update is huge

July 30, 2016: A significant Pokémon Go update has been released after what seemed like forever. Now at build number 0.31.0, the comprehensive changelog provides deeper refinements than last update's simple 'minor text fixes'. Changes include an improved battle system, better Gym animations and – wait for it – more minor text fixes. The iOS update is now at version number 1.1.1. Here are some details on the latest happenings in the Pokémon Go universe.

Player progress resets to Level 1

There was initial alarm after this update was released, with some players reporting that their progress was reset to Level 1. It's not clear whether the update caused this, but Niantic wrote on its website that this problem is caused when players have two accounts (i.e. one Google and another with the Pokémon Trainer Club) and switch between them. If you switch, so does your progress.

Proceeding to catch all the Pokémon. / © AndroidPIT

No more Pokémon footprints

Niantic's fix for the imperfect footprint tracking system was a simple one – dump it. The latest build now contains only a list of nearby Pokémon, sans footprints. This makes the list easier to view and will perhaps prevent you from walking in circles when you think a Pokémon is close. The old system was definitely inaccurate, so it's unlikely anyone will miss it.

Here are some of the more interesting new features. Let us know what you think of them:

Avatars can be re-customized from the Trainer profile screen

Adjusted battle move damage values for some Pokémon

Improved memory issues

Modified battle damage calculation

Various bug fixes during a wild Pokémon encounter

Updated achievement medal images

Fixed the issues with displaying certain map features

Pokémon Go update brings 'minor text fixes'

July 20, 2016: This update to Pokémon Go seemed a long time coming, but in reality is very minimal. Released only a couple of days ago, the Play Store release notes for version 0.29.3 contain only, “minor text fixes”. The iPhone got an update via version 1.0.3 in Apple’s App Store. Perhaps the update was rushed out, as Niantic didn’t give any details for what the fixes were and, ironically, the release notes themselves don’t even contain correct grammar.

When you find out that the new #PokemonGO update is just "text fixes" and not the 3 step glitch pic.twitter.com/HJ7w71KTFD — Michele (@Mishii86) July 20, 2016

Apart from not addressing frozen Pokeballs or three-footstep bugs, this update also crashed servers, as was reported on Twitter and other websites. While a small update is better than none, it’s obvious that Pokémon Go is buggy and needs a polish. We’ll update you when it gets one.

Gotta catch all the updates! / © AndroidPIT

Pokémon Go launches, world goes crazy

July 6, 2016: The first stable version available to Android users was 0.29.0. This was only available in the US, Australia and New Zealand on launch day, which was July 6, 2016. Even though it wasn’t available elsewhere from the Play Store, millions of fans across the globe downloaded the Pokémon Go APK from sites like apkmirror.com.

The game was definitely buggy on launch day, but the huge hype surrounding what had been for many people an unknown type of gaming experience meant that little attention was paid to the software’s flaws. But we waited for an update to arrive and, soon enough, one arrived.