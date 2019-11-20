Poll: What was the best phone released in 2019?

It really has been a bumper year for smartphones. In 2019, we not only saw a whole host of top-end phones coming to the market, but we also saw the (delayed) market launch of a completely new form factor - the foldable smartphone. Now, we are asking you which you thought was the best this year.

This year the big brands came out firing. We saw the tenth generation of both Samsung's popular Galaxy series and it's productivity powerhouse Note series. We also got the 11th generation of Apple iPhone in three different versions. Between these two dominant brands, there is a lot to choose from, but the fun doesn't stop with these guys.

Google also dropped the fourth generation of its Pixel smartphones. The camera king of the past had some cool new Soli Radar tech in it this year, but on the camera side the competition is catching up. Did Google do enough this year to stay at the top echelons of the Android world?

The new Motion Sense feature in the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL / © AndroidPIT

OnePlus, a manufacturer that has established a strong community outside of China now, gave us four new smartphones this year, including the flagship 7T Pro, and there was plenty from fellow flagship-killers Xiaomi too. HMD Global was very active with some new Nikia-branded phones, although mostly in the mid-range, as well as two cool new smart feature phones.

Then there are the newcomers who are really shaking up the market, namely Realme with the launch of its X2 and X2 Pro in Europe. Perhaps this poll has come a little too early for Realme, but this manufacturer is going to be strong competition for the established names in 2020.

Then there's Huawei. Where do I even start with Huawei. On home soil, the Chinese manufacturer is stronger than ever. In Europe, however, the US sanctions have played havoc with the launch of the Mate 30 Pro, and Huawei will be looking to get things back in order in 2020.

What was your favorite smartphone in 2019? We're not going to break this down into price or performance or camera quality here. We want you to pick your winner based on what is important to you. Don't be objective here, go with heart!

Don't see your favorite phone of 2019 on the list? Have your say in the comments section below.