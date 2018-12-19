Poll: what was the best Android smartphone of 2018?
The end of the year is fast approaching. Christmas lights are everywhere. Supermarkets are full of toys. The turkey and mince pies are ready. It is also time for a retrospective - taking a look at the developments 2018 brought with it. This year has been a year of endless announcements in the smartphone market. That's why we want to ask you which Android smartphone captured your heart in 2018.
Certainly, 2018 has not marked a technological revolution. Folding smartphones and pierced screens will arrive next year, but this one was still quite rich in announcements and surprises.
While Samsung initially consolidated its status as the world leader with its Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, we also saw Huawei compete strongly with the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro releases. Chinese brands, in general, have an increasingly strong influence on the smartphone market.
There are also more and more manufacturers to mention these days. The arrival of OPPO and Xiaomi outside of China is evidence for this. However, 2018 was also a difficult year for manufacturers seeking to regain their former prestige. Among them are LG or HTC, who struggled quite a lot this year.
I therefore invite you to participate in our major survey on the best Android smartphone of the year. Of course, the list is not exhaustive. If your favorite is not on there, you are welcome to let us know in the comments below and start the debate.
So, which smartphone did you vote for and why?
5 comments
Pixel 3 XL. Undeniably the best camera, Google Assistant integration, all buttons on one side, pure Android experience with no bloatware, works best in Google ecosphere, where I live.
This said, Samsung's flagship phones are beautiful, but the Samsung garbage apps, Bixby, etc., can't be completely removed.
The best phone from the above is and will, in all respects, Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
Returning to Earth (!), However, the best phone remains the one that you can afford to buy it, the one that you use day and day and that is perfectly functional, is the phone that you still get rid of, but which still it goes, it's the phone that sounds in inappropriate moments, it's the phone... it's even your phone!
Any other top of the phones is just to make a Top, a ranking of possible phones, possibly not even the phones that you would like. There are fantastic powerful phones with countless features that you can barely use. That's why "your phone" is the best of all phones.
I personally have a Huawei Y6 2018, that I am completely satisfied with.
I'm still using my 2015 phone (BLU Pure XL) -- still does much more than I need it to, and is faster than my brain.
But come 2019 and 5G capability, I will think of moving up.
You have to grant it to the makers they all do a wonderful job we all get a great phone, we have just got a S9 been watching video's tips & trix and what it can do wow! I haven't a hope of remembering no hope of using it to full potential, it's quick! and no stupid notch. I can't wait for the S10 by all reports!! I hope it is priced for everyone can own it. Cheers. Love ya article, Pierre.
None of the above the good phone was the LG V20, the last great phone was the Samsung Galaxy Note 4. everything else is all hype and gimmicks, with planed obsolescence at it's core.