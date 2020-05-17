Poll: how creepy is the OnePlus 8 Pro's X-Ray camera?

Thursday night was quite eventual in the AndroidPIT (home) office. As news broke about a freaky 'feature' of the OnePlus 8 Pro camera, our man Shu pulled out his test device and started testing it out. The results blew our minds, and we quickly went about snapping loads of objects and people with the controversial color filter mode on.

Our camera expert, Stefan, has already explained how this works, which you can read here. However, there has since been some uproar about how acceptable it is to have this kind of technology on a smartphone. Are we really going to allow people to walk around with X-ray cameras in their pockets?

I mean, I hate to be the one to invoke kids and young adults BUT, most people would not be comfortable with this level of transparency. I don't give a shit, but I'm a little strange. pic.twitter.com/vwCXeeQWtj — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) May 14, 2020

We thought it was time to ask our community what you thought about it. Before we get to the poll though, let's play a little game...

Playing 'guess what' with the OnePlus 8 Pro's X-Ray

We'll admit it: playing around with the crazy X-ray camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro has been amusing us this week. Our man Shu has been trying it on everything and likes to test our Editors and staff to see if we can guess the original objects in his shots.

Want to play along? OK, fine. Below is a shot that Shu took with the OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter active. See if you can guess what it is and leave a comment with your answer. We'll reveal the answer alongside the result of this poll next week.

Can you guess what this is a picture of? / © AndroidPIT

Isn't this all a little bit too freaky?

What do you think about the OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter and its ability to essentially see through certain materials, such as clothing? Does it make you feel uncomfortable that someone sitting across from you could be using it? Should it be banned? Or are we all blowing this out of proportion and should see the humorous side of this story? Have your say below.