It's been a week of flagship killers and spillers, here are the winners and losers

It's been an eventful handful of days in our tech bubble this week. There's a new flagship killer in town and he means business. Meanwhile, it's all falling apart over at the Google Pixel department. Here are those who came out on top, and those that flopped this week.

Winner of the week: will the real flagship-killer please stand up!

This week we saw the return of the Xiaomi's flagship-killing sub-brand, Poco (formerly Pocophone). The Poco F2 Pro is the true successor to the widely popular Pocophone F1 and the price-to-performance ratio, on paper at least, looks off the scale.

The Poco F2 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a quad rear camera, fast LPDDR5 RAM, improved LiquidCool Technology 2.0 technology, 5G connectivity, an AMOLED display, a pop-up selfie camera that does slow-motion video, the list goes on and on....

The new Poco F2 Pro flagship-killer! / © Poco

The price? It starts at a quite frankly ridiculous €499 in Europe. Sure, you can get a decent Android phone for €250 these days, but the Poco F2 Pro looks capable of taking on the market's top dogs such as the OnePlus 8 Pro - which had its own eventful week - and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. I simply can't wait to get my hands on one of these.

Loser of the week: Google's hardware is slipping

Whilst Xiaomi and its sub-brand wowed us this week with the Poco F2 Pro, momentum is going in the opposite direction over at Google's hardware business. It's been a strange 12 months for the Made by Google smartphones. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL landed with some interesting new tech, but were flawed. I personally loved the Pixel 4, but I accepted it wasn't perfect. I have a tendency to fall for phones with massive flaws anyway, it's our imperfections that make us interesting.

However, it is worth noting that it's been rough for Mountain View in terms of its mobile hardware business. The Pixel 4, according to all reports, sold dreadfully. It is now heavily discounted from its launch price in almost every region it is sold. Google appears to have responded to the disappointment of the Pixel 4 series and this week announced a major shakeup in the department.

The man behind the incredible Pixel 3 camera has left. / © AndroidPIT

One of the most interesting developments is that news Marc Levoy, the mastermind behind the Pixel smartphones' incredible camera, has left. Where that leaves Google with its future Pixel 5 camera remains to be seen, but fans and industry experts who have lauded the Pixel camera for the seemingly magical results it is able to pull off with fewer lenses and fewer megapixels than the competition know how crucial Levoy has been in that. Only time will tell if Google can get this train back on the right track.

Who were our winners and losers of the week just gone? Share them with us in the comments section below