iPhone Xzzz: the majority didn't care about the Apple event

Apple just made its biggest hardware announcements of 2018. Though it didn't show off a new iPad, AirPods or other devices, it didn't come empty handed. Three new iPhones were presented, as well as the Apple Watch Series 4. But how many people actually cared about the event or these announcements? We've got the answer to this question in our poll results from last week.

Before the big unveiling event, we asked AndroidPIT readers if they had an interest in the iPhone announcements, and the results are clear: 58% said no. The majority of our readers didn't have any interest at all, which may not come as much of a surprise given the name of our website.

But, Android fan or not, there's plenty of reason to care about Apple's latest smartphones since the company tends to set trends, like the polarizing notch on the top of many flagship displays in 2018. To that effect, 17% of our readers responded that the only reason they were interested in the new iPhone announcements is because it might affect future Android phones.

Perhaps a new coral color trend will be set for 2019. / © AndroidPIT

Finally, 25% of our readers were interested in the new announcements from Apple, without any caveats, and there's no shame in that. There's no sense in ignoring Apple's relevance. In fact, maybe it's time for the majority to start keeping closer tabs on Apple, even if they don't like their products. Smartphones may not be changing all that much in the past years, but there are whole ecosystems of devices, software and services which are evolving rapidly and will change the way we interact with the digital sphere. Wearables, AI, augmented reality and smart home devices are coming into their own, and Apple is certainly an important player to keep an eye on in these spaces if you care about the future of tech.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee

Also, as expected, Apple introduced a lower cost option to its lineup, the iPhone XR, and the Apple Watch Series 4 with new heart health-focused features which might have appeal broad enough to attract and persuade Android fans. Now that you've no doubt heard all the news, whether you cared to or not, let us know what you think of Apple's latest in the comments.