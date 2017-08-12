Poll results: Bixby may not be a flop after all!

Bixby may be a late bloomer, but don't count it out just yet. According to the results of our recent poll , things are looking up for Samsung's voice assistant, which was supposed to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8 back in April. With the crucial voice features arriving three months late in the US, AndroidPIT readers have had about a month to give it a shot, and you'd be surprised at just how many users think it's not so bad after all.

I could have written this article much better! What do you think? 50 50 4678 participants

Our poll results show that Bixby is not without its merits. The majority of users who have tried it out since June 19, in spite of its bad rep, say that it understands voice commands well and performs tasks efficiently. While about 60 percent of the around 300 respondents hold those favorable views, about a quarter of respondents weren't so positive. 23 percent say it's slow or doesn't function correctly, and 13 percent say it doesn't understand voice commands.

Those who weren't happy with Bixby were pretty vocal in the comments, referring to it as "pointless" and "rubbish". But, some were a bit more hopeful about its prospects. User Ron Josiah says he wouldn't want to remap the Bixby hardware button and that "Samsung is continually updating Bixby and making it better. This is only the first iteration of Bixby so it's playing catch-up to Google Assistant but I expect that to change in time." Given that Google Assistant, Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa have had a head start on Samsung, Bixby certainly has a long way to go, but these positive poll results bode well for its ability to catch up.

The poll results. / © AndroidPIT

We want to know about your experiences with Bixby so far. Tell us your stories in the comments.