Poll results: Instagram on the right tracks with hiding the number of likes

Last week news broke that Instagram was taking the radical move of announcing that it would be hiding the number of like on users' posts in certain regions. We asked the AndroidPit community if they thought it was a good idea. Here are the results.

Likes are an integral part of Instagram. Let's face it, the whole thing is largely a popularity contest, and influencers income is intrinsically linked to the number of followers and likes their accounts and posts get. So it came as a bit of surprise that the Facebook-owned app would be making this move. Six countries are affected: Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand. The idea is that by removing the ability to easily see the number of likes a post has, pressure and anxiety around maintaining popularity on the platform can be reduced.

We still don't know if this will work or not, of course. It's early days. But the AndroidPit community clearly thinks it's the right move. Of all of those who responded to our poll, 69 percent said that they agreed with the move. Those of you who can do basic arithmetic (given that this was a 'yes' or 'no' poll) will have already calculated that 31 percent of readers disagree with the strategy.

AndroidPIT readers think Instagram is making the right move. / © AndroidPIT

Are you surprised by the result? Let us know in the comments section below.