Poll results: Jony Ive's trademark style no longer exclusive to Apple

Last week, news broke that Apple's chief designer Jony Ive was parting ways with the Cupertino tech giant. Ive is widely credited with being the driving force behind some of Apple's most iconic products such as the iPhone and the Apple Watch . We asked AndroidPIT readers what his departure means for the future, and the results are in.

Ive will not completely stop working with Apple overnight. Instead, he is going solo and starting his own design company. Apple will still be a client, but his influence over the brand's products will surely not be what it has been over the last two and a half decades or so.

Our community was kind of split of what this means for the future. The most common prediction (31%) was that we will start to see Ive's trademark style coming to non-Apple products in the future, as his new design company picks up new clients - many of which will be queuing up to work with him. The second most popular outcome (23%) was that Apple is in big trouble here. Ive was a key part of Apple's growth and without him, it will struggle.

The poll results were quite even split this week. / © AndroidPIT

There was also some good contributions in the comments. Dean L. thinks that Apple will be fine, and that they have already moved away from his influence in design anyway. Quite a few people said they really didn't care, such as Mark G, Jerry's W. and storm.

