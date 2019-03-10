Poll results: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the one to buy

Now that the dust has settled on the launch of the tenth anniversary of Samsung's Galaxy S-class smartphones, we've all had time to digest the S10e, the S10 and the S10 Plus. A couple of weeks ago, we asked our readers which of the three new Samsung phones they would buy, and the results are in!

We have all been pretty impressed with the new Samsung S10 line for 2019. We're currently working hard on the reviews, but you can watch us unbox all three S10 phones over on our YouTube channel, and read our early impressions of the Galaxy S10e after 48 hours with the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 family. / © AndroidPIT

The star of the lineup, however, according to APit readers, is the largest of the three new smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, with 31 percent of respondents saying that this is the version they are most likely to buy. The Galaxy S10 was the second most popular choice with 23 percent of the vote. Finally, 15 percent of those polled said they would buy the S10e.

Interestingly, 16 percent of participants said that they would not consider buying any of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones because they are too expensive, and 6 percent of people are waiting for the Galaxy S10 5G which is expected later in the year. Just 2 percent are going to go for the Galaxy Fold instead of an S10 phone and 6 percent said that none of the phones in the new Galaxy S10 line suit their needs.

You can see the full result below.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the most popular variant. / © AndroidPIT

There were a couple of interesting contributions in the comments on this one too. In a post that perhaps highlights the tribal nature of loyalty amongst smartphone users, vagabonti said that he would "never cheat" on Samsung and was hoping to take advantage of the pre-order bonus to bag a free set of Galaxy Buds.

Ayushman Singh, a regular AP contributor and absolute gentlemen of our community, said he was waiting to take a look at the Huawei P30 Pro and the OnePlus 7 before making a final decision - a wise move if you ask us. David Martrano, on the other hand, seems sold on the S10 Plus already, offering no fewer than 10 reasons why he's into the device.

What do you think about the results? Are you surprised that S10 Plus was the most popular?