Poll: what do you think of Bixby so far?

Samsung's voice assistant, Bixby, was meant to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship in April, but it took a full three months until the voice features rolled out onto users' devices. While this has surely set public opinion about Bixby back, we want to know what you think of it now that you've had a full month to test drive the voice control features.

On June 19, Samsung began the rollout of Bixby Voice over the air to all Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices in the United States. Beforehand, only a limited number of people were given the chance to try it as beta testers. Now that the general public has had the opportunity to give it a go, we want to know what you think of Bixby.

Samsung Bixby in action. / © AndroidPIT

While certain of its basic features, like reminders, can be done by Google Assistant, it differentiates itself by being able to open apps and perform actions in them. How well it does any of this, including understanding English, is up for debate.

What do you think of Bixby so far? Check all that apply It understands voice commands well

It performs tasks efficiently

It doesn't understand voice commands

It is slow or doesn't function correctly (Multiple selections allowed) View results VOTE!

We want to know about your experiences with Bixby so far. Tell us your stories in the comments.