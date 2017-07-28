Poll: what do you think of Bixby so far?

Samsung's voice assistant, Bixby, was meant to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship in April, but it took a full three months until the voice features rolled out onto users' devices. While this has surely set public opinion about Bixby back, we want to know what you think of it now that you've had a full month to test drive the voice control features.
On June 19, Samsung began the rollout of Bixby Voice over the air to all Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices in the United States. Beforehand, only a limited number of people were given the chance to try it as beta testers. Now that the general public has had the opportunity to give it a go, we want to know what you think of Bixby.
While certain of its basic features, like reminders, can be done by Google Assistant, it differentiates itself by being able to open apps and perform actions in them. How well it does any of this, including understanding English, is up for debate.
We want to know about your experiences with Bixby so far. Tell us your stories in the comments.
7 comments
one word? rubbish.
Wouldn't now as we are still waiting for it in Canada. I'll let you know in a year!
Just soso
Got so feed up with it not working,that I have never tried it out yet,you should not put things on any phone that does not work straight away, I bet loads will have not used it
Who wishes they could remap the Bixby hardware button on their S8/S8+?
Not me.
Not me either. Samsung is continually updating Bixby and making it better. This is only the first iteration of Bixby so it's playing catch-up to Google Assistant but I expect that to change in time.