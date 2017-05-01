This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
1 min read 19 Shares 1 Comment

Poll: which digital assistant will come out on top?

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

There's a lot of talk about AI assistants and machine learning right now, and the market is getting even more crowded this year as Samsung's Bixby was just released with the Galaxy S8. We want to know, which do you think is the most competitive of all the AI assistants?

Even though Samsung's Bixby launched with some limitations (no voice control), it promises that it has big potential. Similarly, the HTC Sense Companion launched with the HTC U Play and U Ultra still doesn't live up to its potential, but we at least have some idea of what it can do. With the new HTC flagship coming in just a few weeks, further advances are expected. But, is it enough to pose a danger to the reigning favorites Google Assistant, Apple Siri and Amazon Alexa?

In our poll, we ask what you think: which digital assistant has the potential to beat the rest? We are curious to know what you think the future will hold.

Which AI assistant will top all the rest?
View results

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S8+

Best price
Amazon Samsung Galaxy S8 SM-G950F 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM 5.8-Inch 12MP 4G LTE Dual SIM FACTORY UNLOCKED - International Stock No Warranty (MAPLE GOLD) $828.09 Check Offer
19 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 19 Shares

1 Comment

Write new comment:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info

Got it!