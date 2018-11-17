We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

Poll 2 min read 1 Comment

Poll: will you be buying tech presents this Black Friday?

Authored by: Suzana Dalul

The busiest shopping days of the year are almost upon us - Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Retailers and manufacturers alike are battling it out to offer the best deals possible. Which ones are you tempted by? Will you be surprising your loved ones with a tech gift this holiday season? Let us know in our poll.

Although Black Friday has become infamous in recent years because many consumers attempt to trample each other over discounted flat-screen TVs, there definitely are amazing deals this time of year. Besides, if you want to avoid the rabid crowds, there's always Cyber Monday.

AndroidPIT Cyber Monday black 2
Cyber Monday is great for those who are afraid of getting trampled in shops. / © AndroidPIT

As happens every year, almost all Android smartphone manufacturers will be participating in Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The only exception is OnePlus. The company claims that they're committed to offering smartphones at an affordable price all year round and treat Black Friday as a gimmick.

Smart home speakers and hubs are also becoming increasingly popular and we expect to see slashed prices there too. Besides, some like Google are already prepared with holiday features on their devices.

Cell carriers in the US, however, think Black Friday is a very successful gimmick and continue to cut down prices every fall. In 2016, T-mobile went as far as giving away flagships for free. We don't know if they will pull a stunt like this again in 2018, but we're sure consumers would be happy if they do.

The question, however, is what is tempting you - our readers, as the sales days approach. Smartphones, tablets and consoles are among the most popular gifts in the past couple of years. What would you buy a tech gift like that yourself or your loved ones? Are you visiting a brick and mortar store or avoiding the crowds at home by taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals? Let us know in our poll and in the comments below.

Will you be buying tech presents this Black Friday/Cyber Monday?
View results

 

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 3 Shares

1 Comment

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
  •   3

    my ­b­est ­fr­i­e­n­d's ­ex-w­i­f­e ­m­A­k­es $68 ­A­n ­h­our ­o­n t­h­e ­c­o­m­put­er. S­h­e ­h­As ­b­e­e­n ­out ­o­f ­A j­o­b ­f­or 7 ­m­o­nt­hs ­but ­l­Ast ­m­o­nt­h ­h­er ­i­n­c­o­m­e w­As $18827 just w­or­k­i­n­g ­o­n t­h­e ­c­o­m­put­er ­f­or ­A ­f­ew ­h­ours. ­h­er­e's t­h­e s­it­e t­o r­e­A­d ­m­or­e ­..... HERE► www.findpays.com

Recommended articles

Recommended articles

FOLLOW US: