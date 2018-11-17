Poll: will you be buying tech presents this Black Friday?
The busiest shopping days of the year are almost upon us - Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Retailers and manufacturers alike are battling it out to offer the best deals possible. Which ones are you tempted by? Will you be surprising your loved ones with a tech gift this holiday season? Let us know in our poll.
Although Black Friday has become infamous in recent years because many consumers attempt to trample each other over discounted flat-screen TVs, there definitely are amazing deals this time of year. Besides, if you want to avoid the rabid crowds, there's always Cyber Monday.
As happens every year, almost all Android smartphone manufacturers will be participating in Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The only exception is OnePlus. The company claims that they're committed to offering smartphones at an affordable price all year round and treat Black Friday as a gimmick.
Smart home speakers and hubs are also becoming increasingly popular and we expect to see slashed prices there too. Besides, some like Google are already prepared with holiday features on their devices.
Cell carriers in the US, however, think Black Friday is a very successful gimmick and continue to cut down prices every fall. In 2016, T-mobile went as far as giving away flagships for free. We don't know if they will pull a stunt like this again in 2018, but we're sure consumers would be happy if they do.
The question, however, is what is tempting you - our readers, as the sales days approach. Smartphones, tablets and consoles are among the most popular gifts in the past couple of years. What would you buy a tech gift like that yourself or your loved ones? Are you visiting a brick and mortar store or avoiding the crowds at home by taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals? Let us know in our poll and in the comments below.
1 Comment
