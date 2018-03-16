This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

PUBG Mobile is finally on the Play Store (here's the APK)

Authored by: Luca Zaninello

2018 is shaping up to be a really great year for mobile gamers. After the arrival on the Play Store of Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition and the announcement of Fortnite for mobile, another highly anticipated title has finally been released on Google's store: Player Unknown's Battlegrounds.

One of the most famous games for consoles and PCs, Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (popularly known as PUBG), has finally arrived at Google's Play Store although for now it is available officially only in Canada. After a trial launch on Chinese soil, Tencent has finally decided that it is time to test the waters in western markets.

So, unless you live in Canada, it is not possible to officially download the game from the Play store right now. Nonetheless, there's an unofficial method start playing right away. We detail it below so you, uh, know what not to do.

How to download PUBG Mobile for Android

What will you need? Not very much actually, just an internet connection and your smartphone! First you have to download the following two files:

The first file should be installed following the APK file installation procedure found in our dedicated article. The OBB file must be extracted (arrives in .zip extension) and the folder contained within it must be copied into the internal memory of your smartphone. The final path to the folder must be as follows:

/Android/obb/com.tencent.ig

And that's it. You are now ready to launch from the plane with your parachute and duke it out with 100 contenders to be the last one left standing.

Screenshot 20180316 163733 PUBG MOBILE
Graphics on mobile is not bad at all! / © AndroidPIT

Let us know in the comments if you've been able to try it out and what you think about the mobile port of this hit game!

