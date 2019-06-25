Apple breaks new ground with public beta of iOS 13

Apple has now released the first public beta version of iOS 13. This allows the beta to be installed directly from your iPhone. MacOS and iPadOS are also available in new trial versions. However, these are still not intended for professional use.

The first public beta of iOS 13 changes the installation process. You don't need a Mac or the Xcode development environment to install the beta version now. Instead, this works directly via the software update function in the settings of your iPhone.

To download iOS 13 now, all you need to do is sign in to Apple's beta program first and then set up the beta profile on your iPhone. The first public test version of iOS 13 is then directly available as an OTA update and the other betas are also delivered automatically. When the finished version is released in autumn, it is easy to switch to it.

However, Apple continues to warn that this is a beta version that may still contain several bugs and should not be used on professional devices. Apple recommends backup and installation on a second phone.

iOS 13 brings a Dark Mode. / © Apple

New in iOS 13

One of the new features in iOS 13 is a dark mode, which is intended to save energy on OLED displays because the black pixels do not need to be illuminated. In addition, Apple has reworked various apps and there is a new standard keyboard with a swipe function, just as SwiftKey and Gboard offer.

Furthermore, there is a new Sign-In With Apple feature. This allows you to log in to apps with your Apple ID and Apple promises to prevent tracking. If you wish, Apple can even create a random email address for this. App developers who offer registration via other services such as Facebook in their programs must also support Apple's registration method under iOS.

Further beta versions

The new MacOS version Catalina and the newly introduced iPadOS are also available as public betas. You can also use these after you have registered with Apple's beta program.

