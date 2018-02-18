Qbo You-Rista review: the connected coffee machine with Alexa

The Qbo You-Rista from Tchibo isn’t your average coffee or espresso maker. It’s a premium capsule machine with a milk system, Wi-Fi connectivity, its own app and Amazon Alexa compatibility. In this review, we find out if it lives up to expectations.

Design and build quality

Unboxing and setup

When unboxing the You-Rista machine and its various accessories, it is clear that great attention to detail was paid to the design of the packaging and of the pieces themselves, as everything looks high quality and fits together perfectly. The machine doesn’t take up too much space on the countertop compared to others. The entire setup process takes quite a bit of time, as you have to clean and assemble the physical parts of the machine and then set up the software side of things. Once you’ve plugged in the rather short power cord and turned the device on, the machine’s display walks you through the process of rinsing the machine itself and the Milk Master, setting preferences like language and local water hardness and connecting to Wi-Fi via the Qbo app. After this point, you should allow the machine to download its Firmware update for the new Amazon Alexa features and then unplug the machine and start it back up again. Then, you can activate the Qbo skill in your Alexa app and Alexa Voice Control in the Qbo app.

Ready to go! / © AndroidPIT

Sustainability

Qbo has a whole page on its website showcasing its dedication to sustainability. All of its coffee is produced by Rainforest Alliance certified farms, which is a plus, although it isn’t Fairtrade, so farmers aren’t guaranteed minimum prices. The capsules save space thanks to their cube shape, and they contain no aluminum. The completely plastic capsules are recyclable.

Brewing

Making a coffee or an espresso drink is simple with the You-Rista machine. After filling the water tank and the Milk Master, put an empty cup under the spout and a capsule under the lever. The machine will detect which capsule you’ve put in the machine and display information about the type of coffee on the screen, a feature which can be disabled, and then you can select which type of drink to brew. There are several preprogrammed drink choices (Ristretto, Espresso, Caffè, Caffè Grande, Espresso Macchiato, Cappuccino, Caffè Latte, Cafè au Lait, Latte Macchiato, Iced Cappuccino, Iced Caffè Latte, Iced Latte Macchiato, Cold milk froth, Warm milk froth). It is also possible to add your own custom drink recipes, which I will discuss more in the Software section below. Brewing is quick and relatively quiet compared to similar Keurig machines I’ve used in the past.

Brewing in action. / © AndroidPIT

Coffee quality

The Qbo coffee and espresso flavors range from light to intense, with something for almost everyone’s taste, whether you prefer a plain, black drink or one with milk and foam. The entire range tastes high quality, and several of the coffee and espresso variants mix surprisingly well with milk (Cafè Baba Budan and Espresso Oro Nariño, for example). For a plain drink, Cafè Buna Enteta, Cafè Estrada Paraíso and Espresso Sidama Royal are crowd pleasers. Though, if you find yourself attached to a particular brand of coffee already, Dunkin Donuts for example, you’ll be happier with one of the Keurig machines which allow third party flavors. Starbucks and Nespresso also offer their own varieties and machines.

With the Milk Master, you can make drinks with cold or hot milk, and cold or hot milk foam. The Milk Master works quickly and effectively, producing nice results every time.

A nice end result every time. / © AndroidPIT

Accessories

The You-Rista has accessories available for it, designed to match the machine’s design. I tested it with two 200 ml glasses, which are double-walled and hand-blown, and two stylish bamboo trays. There are other glass sizes, including 80 ml espresso glasses and 300 ml macchiato glasses, with spoons of corresponding sizes to go with them. There are also stainless steel, reusable cooling cubes for the Milk Master, which you can store in your freezer, to chill milk in the machine for a better end result. Though they look nice, none of these accessories are necessary, as cold milk from the fridge and your favorite coffee cup or glass will work just fine.

The special Qbo glasses fit into the stylish bamboo trays. / © AndroidPIT

Cleaning

Each time you turn on the machine and after each use of the Milk Master, the machine will prompt you to allow it to rinse itself by default, so you should always leave an empty cup nearby to catch the rinsed out liquid. Furthermore, the machine will sometimes splash while brewing, so you should always keep a towel nearby to wipe up any stray coffee or milk that makes its way onto the machine or nearby countertop.

You will find yourself wiping away coffee and milk splashes often. / © AndroidPIT

Keeping the device clean inside and out is not an issue thanks to the design of the drip trays and the removable Milk Master, which can be cleaned with warm water and mild soap by hand. Cleaning capsules and descaling tablets can be purchased for long-term cleanliness of the machine. For the Milk Master, replacement parts will become available soon in the form of a Freshness Set.