Qualcomm: a behind the scenes tour

Recently, we were given an opportunity to tour the Qualcomm labs in San Diego, probably the most important manufacturer of Android processors in the world today. We learned some exciting details about the innovations that are packed into the Snapdragon 835, and also got to examine some important core aspects of chip development at Qualcomm.

Benchmarks tests are not a good indicator, and Qualcomm chips are platforms, not processors. These were the first two statements we were presented with when we visited the Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego. To demonstrate exactly what they meant, the chip developer showed us some of their research labs.

At each stage of this tour through the Qualcomm Headquarters, we learned about individual development goals using the technologies shown there.

More battery life without a bigger battery

In the first lab, we were able to witness two tests. The first test was with Snapdragon 820 chip released in 2016 and the Snapdragon 835. Both chips were connected with cables to a Monsoon power monitor. The Qualcomm Laboratory Manager, Johnny John, explained that the monitors would measure the performance of both systems and the amount of battery they were using.

Laboratory Manager, Johnny John, demonstrates the reduced power consumption. / © AndroidPIT

Both systems were then subjected to a rigorous stress test, which we got to see in detail. The first was a virtual reality demo. The device with the 2016 processor pulls 1 amp from the battery, whereas the device with the Snapdragon 835 chipset only needed 680 milliamps at 3.7 volts. In simpler terms, Snapdragon 835 used 32 percent less power. By the way, smartphones, which would normally be able to withstand about three hours of VR gaming after charging the battery, could now last up to four hours.

VR gaming test. / © AndroidPIT

The second stress test was video recording in UHD. With 970 instead of 1,300 mAh, the Snapdragon 835 was a quarter smaller. Here comes the big savings from the optimized video system. Qualcomm has been working with video engines for several Snapdragon generations, which process multimedia formats more efficiently than the CPU.

The Snapdragon 835 is much smaller than the 820. / © AndroidPIT

These examples of energy savings may be simply be the result of the new production process of 10 instead of 14 nanometers, though John does not want to admit it. A comparative sampling of a Snapdragon 820 in 10 nm or a Snapdragon 835 in 14 nm has never been done, he told us. This will be the only way to find out how much these savings are really due to Qualcomm's optimization.

VR gaming without cables or accessories

As the benchmarks have already shown, Qualcomm has developed a very powerful chipset. On the one hand, this was to enable new VR and AR applications, and on the other hand to conquer the new desktop version of Windows as a new software platform.

Leap Motion allows you to walk in virtual space. / © AndroidPIT

The measurably higher gaming performance should provide even less lag in VR applications. The aforementioned increase in efficiency, in turn, enhances the VR experience.

And now, thanks to Leap Motion technology, you can (finally!) go for a walk in the virtual world, as the position of your VR headmount can be tracked in the room. The Lead Product Manager for the Graphics Department, Micah Knapp, gave us a demonstration of this new technology. One especially practical feature: Leap Motion eliminates the need for an elaborate design with additional laser beams, just as we've seen with the HTC Vive.

Qualcomm VR tracks your hands with the right cameras. / © AndroidPIT

Another demonstration showed that the Snapdragon 835 can recognize your hands with the naked eye, i.e. the camera in the headmount, and then transmits them to the virtual world in real time. In the demo this was almost flawless, so I am already trying to get in early with this technology. Qualcomm develops these technologies with a number of partners, as was explained to us by Hiren Bhinde, Senior Product Manager (VR / AR). Once Qualcomm has started with the mass production of the chip, company will certainly be moving in this direction.

A comparison of several generations of the Adreno GPU. / © AndroidPIT

Windows PCs with Snapdragon are on the move

We could also soon see Qualcomm gaming fun with Windows computers. The Snapdragon 835 was prepared for DirectX 12, and a Snapdragon-powered Windows laptop is expected to be released sometime this year. While the work performance has already been well-optimized thanks to their experience with the Windows Phone devices from Nokia, desktop gaming will be a new challenge. Qualcomm will have to continually optimize the Windows driver if new Steam titles are to run smoothly and, most importantly, without display errors.

Stable videos without an optical stabilizer

The Electronic Image Stabilizer (EIS) from Qualcomm has already made its way into the Google Pixel. The technology takes the natural trembling of your hands or outstretched arm out of the recording, even though the lens itself is not embedded in a movable structure such as an optical image stabilizer. This provides savings both in terms of memory space and production costs. How does it work?

Spectra Product Manager, Mike Mangan, demonstrates stabilization without EIS. / © AndroidPIT

As the name suggests the EIS is located in the electronics, so in the Qualcomm processor. This is played by the camera sensor for picture that is a bit too big. So if you take a UHD video, which should have 3,840 x 2,160 pixels at the end, the sensor records a few pixels at the edges of the original. At the same time, the sensors in the smartphone feel the tremors of your hand.

The motion data and further data in the image itself are then used by the electronics. A rectangle resolved in UHD then dances as part of the raw recording. The result is a stabilized video. You can get a better idea on how effective this technology is in this video.