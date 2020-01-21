Qualcomm launches new Snapdragon chips for affordable phones

We know that 5G is coming, and in some regions, it is already up and running. The purchase of a new 4G mobile phone is still worthwhile though, and not only with regard to the network. Qualcomm has responded to continued demand for 4G smartphones by releasing three new Snapdragon chips today.

Converting the networks to 5G is a big deal. Not only companies like Samsung have jumped on the bandwagon, chip manufacturer Qualcomm has also expanded its range of 5G-enabled chips with the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765. But what works great in China and the US is far from a reality in Europe and for countries such as India, 5G is a distant dream.

In New Delhi, Qualcomm unveiled three new Snapdragon chipsets for 4G smartphones specifically for these countries: the Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460. All three chips have Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1. and are the first system-on-chip solutions to support Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). As we have already seen with other chips of the company, the new chips will also have different focuses.

The Snapdragon 720G (similar to the Snapdragon 730G), focuses on the gaming sector and is equipped with Jitter Reduction and AptX Adaptive for audio, among other things. According to the press release, the additionally installed Qualcomm Spectra 350L ISP will enable HDR image reproduction and smooth streaming. The FastConnect 6200 subsystem increases both Wi-Fi speed and range.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 was the first Snapdragon 730G phone. / © AndroidPIT

The Snapdragon 662 puts the camera in the center of attention. The chip was accordingly equipped with a Qualcomm Spectra 340T, which supports, among other things, a configuration of triple cameras. This gives smartphone manufacturers the possibility to install three rear cameras in their devices. Designed for the medium price range, the chip provides a download speed of up to 390 Mbit/s with 2x2 MIMO.

According to the press release, something has changed especially in the performance of the 4xx series. The new Snapdragon 460 is to receive a performance increase of 70 percent through performance CPU cores. Another innovation of the 4 series is the Spectra 340 ISP, which is designed to provide better photo quality and support triple cameras.

As Rajen Vagadia (vice president and president of Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd.) announced in the public press release, 4G chips will continue to be a high priority for Qualcomm Technologies in certain regions, such as India. With a bit of luck, we can be a little bit happy about cheaper 4G smartphones.

"Today’s smartphone users want fast, seamless connectivity, advanced features, and long-lasting battery life," said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This expansion of our 4G lineup enables our partners to offer sophisticated solutions that meet global demand and enable a remarkable gaming experience across multiple tiers and price segments."

If you are already rubbing your hands and are looking forward to a cheap smartphone with Snapdragon 460, you will unfortunately have to wait a little longer. Devices with the Snapdragon 720G will initially be on the market in the first quarter of 2020. Smartphones with integrated 460 or 662 chips will probably not appear on the market until the end of 2020.