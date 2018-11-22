Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150: the schedule is set
The year is drawing to a close, but there is still a lot going on in the world of technology. The upcoming weeks should be exciting, as Qualcomm is expected to present its new Snapdragon processor soon. The exact date has been leaked and we should expect to see it in 2 weeks.
According to Chinese media, Qualcomm will lift the curtain on December 4 and unveil the new Snapdragon processor. That's a good thing, because that's the day the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit opens its doors on Maui. At the in-house exhibition, Qualcomm will be presenting its innovations together with numerous partners from several fields.
The new processor will most likely be called Snapdragon 8150. This would significantly change Qualcomm's naming convention. The successor of the Snapdragon 845 could also be presented in several versions or be called the mobile chip Snapdragon 855.
AI chips are slowly gaining ground
In terms of performance, the new Snapdragon processor will be based on the Kirin 980 from Huawei or Hisilicon and the Apple A12 Bionic. It is expected that Qualcomm will be using a chip dedicated to AI tasks, such as machine learning, for the first time. The benefits of which are already noticeable on existing AI-powered chipsets. Samsung will also follow this path with the Exynos 9820 in the future.
We'll be there for you at this year's Snapdragon Tech Summit and report first-hand about the innovations that Qualcomm and its partners are introducing.
Source: PCPop
