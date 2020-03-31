Realme launches the 6 (Pro) and C3 'Game Monster' smartphones

After announcing its Realme 6 and 6 Pro in India at the beginning of March, Xiaomi's main entry-level competitor today launched the phones in Europe, along with the Realme C3 'Game Monster'. The Pro version of the Realme 6 thus passes to the trap door in favor of a model with an ultra-aggressive price of €149.

The Realme 6 will be available on April 6 in three different configurations: 4/64 GB for €229.99, 4/128 GB for €269.99 and 8/128 GB for €299.99. The Realme C3 is only available in one version: 3/64GB for €149.99 and will be available on April 13, 2020.

Realme continues to be the real flagship-killer

Like the Realme 5, the Realme 6 aims to be a flagship killer, at least in part, offering some elements of the technical specifications of high-end models, bringing the price under the €300 mark. The phone is still a 6.5-inch slab, but increases its definition for Full HD+. On the screen is a hole punch that houses the 16-megapixel front camera. The screen of the Realme 6 also features a 90Hz refresh rate. A first on a smartphone sold at this price.

For the processor, Realme is abandoning Qualcomm in favor of MediaTek. The Realme 6 is equipped with a Helio G90T processor designed for video gaming. The chip is coupled with 4 or 8GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of internal storage, depending on the version. The Realme 6 is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery that recharges at 30W.

On the photo side, the Realme 6 is equipped with four sensors: a 64-megapixel wide-angle, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and two other 2-megapixel sensors, a macro and a black and white sensor for depth data. The latter sensor would be used primarily for portrait shooting.

The new Realme 6 smartphone. / © Realme

As explained above, the Realme 6 will only be released in its basic version at the moment, the Pro version not being offered on the European market. The Realme C3 that "replaces" it is not playing in the same ballpark, and is rather targeting the entry-level segment at less than €200.

For example, the Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a teardrop-shaped notch that houses a 5-megapixel front camera. No 90Hz refresh rate here, you get the picture. The Realme C3 also features a MediaTek (Helio G70) chip instead of a Qualcomm chip. The SoC is coupled with 3GB of RAM and only one 64GB storage configuration is offered on this model (expandable via microSD).

The Realme C3 is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery that charges at 10W... via micro-USB. At the back, there are three photosensors: a 12-megapixel main sensor, a 2.megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The two new smartphones will come with Android 10 and Realme UI, Realme's first software interface. The latter is based on ColorOS, the overlay of OPPO.

On paper, what do you think of the price-to-performance ratio of the Realme 6 and Realme C3?