Winner & Loser of the week: Realme splashes out, Google makes savings

Realme is coming to Europe with a smartphone that offers a lot for a great price. Google, on the other hand, is saving itself and few quid and cut a bonus for owners of the new Pixel 4 .

Winner of the week: Realme

Earlier this week, the Chinese manufacturer held its first launch event in Europe. The Realme X2 Pro was presented in Madrid. The phone is available for €399 (6/64GB). There are also variants with 8/128GB as well as 12/256GB!

The Realme X2 Pro is really well equipped. There is an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The Snapdragon 855 Plus is used as the processor. There is also a liquid cooling system plus four cameras on the back - even one with 64 megapixels. Add to that a 4,000 mAh battery. In short: lots of flagship technology at a relatively low price. If you want a great value for money smartphone, you should take a closer look at Realme's offer.

The Realme X2 Pro has a 90 Hz screen / © AndroidPIT

Loser of the week: Google

Also this week, Google launched the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The new smartphone makes a good impression, even if you have to be satisfied with a maximum memory size of 128GB and spend $899 for it. Unfortunately, Google penny-pinches elsewhere.

The photos taken with Pixel 4 can no longer be unlimitedly stored in the cloud / © AndroidPIT

Until now, Google smartphone owners had unlimited storage space for their photos on Google Photos. And that's for the uncompressed original files. That deal is history now. If you want to store unlimited images in Google's cloud storage, you can only do this with compressed photos, i.e. the resolution of the images will be downsized. Or, of course, you could pay for storage space. On Google's website there is no longer a hint of the previous add-on feature for Pixel owners. When we fired up the smartphone itself it only offered the normal options: unlimited memory with compression or original images with limited memory.

Previously, this additional cloud storage was a selling point for the Google Pixel. It's a real shame that Google is now saving on a smartphone that costs at least $799.