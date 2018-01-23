RED Hydrogen One with holographic display coming this Summer

Cinematic camera manufacturer RED caused a small sensation last year with the announcement that it was developing a modular smartphone with a holographic display. At that time only a few details were known, but now company founder Jim Jannard has dropped tantalizing information about the technical specifications of the RED Hydrogen One in the RED forums.

RED is a newcomer to the already highly competitive market for smartphones, but instead of focusing on the masses, the RED Hydrogen One is intended as a smartphone for video content makers. With a holographic display and a modular system reminiscent of Motorola's Moto mods, Hydrogen One is designed to be the perfect smartphone for filmmakers. With an audacious asking price of $1,195 (for the Aluminum version, the Titanium version costs a staggering $1,595), RED's first smartphone will be under pressure to back up those numbers with performance.

According to RED CEO Jim Jannard, he and his business partner Jarred Land are using the first two fully functional RED Hydrogen One devices with the serial numbers EVT1-0001 and -0002. Key content producers and pre-orderers will be given the opportunity to touch and experience the smartphone at an event called Hydrogen Day in April. Jannard is planning to launch sales through US network operators in the summer of 2018, but the pre-ordered unlocked versions of Hydrogen One are likely to be delivered a little earlier.

RED Hydrogen One technical specifications

Like almost all smartphone manufacturers, newcomers to RED have to rely on smartphone components that we already know from various other manufacturers and their products. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC will be the control center of the RED Hydrogen One. While there is no information yet about RAM and internal memory, the RED smartphone will still be dual SIM capable and capable of recording on microSDs.

There is nothing new with regard to the connections, because already on the first teaser picture of the Hydrogen One, published last year, a 3.5 mm jack and a USB type C were visible. What is new, however, is that the internal battery will hold a full 4,500 mAh and the weight will be two ounces (just under 55 grams) above that of ordinary 5.7-inch smartphones. So RED's first smartphone will probably weigh well over 200 grams.

The first teaser image of the RED Hydrogen One from summer 2017 already showed a 3.5 mm jack connection. / © RED

Holographic display with 2K resolution

A major selling point of the RED Hydrogen One is the holographic display, made possible with technology from RED's partners, Leia Inc. Yes, Leia as in the famous hologram scene: "Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope".

This 5.7-inch display achieves a maximum resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels in 2D mode. Describing the 4V mode for holographic content, Jannard states that the screen brightness is slightly reduced, but the experience will be "better than 3D" without the need for annoying glasses.

It may be impossible to cut through the hype about the holographic display without seeing it in person, and very few people have had the opportunity. YouTuber and RED user Marques Brownlee is one of the lucky few to have gotten his hands on the RED Hydrogen One, and he said he was "pretty impressed" with the display.