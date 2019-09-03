Roborock S5 Max: Xiaomi's new robot- vacuum and mop is official

While the IFA officially opens its doors to the press tomorrow (the opening for the general public is scheduled for September 6), Roborock (a subbrand of Xiaomi) unveiled a new high-end robot vacuum cleaner. The Roborock S5 Max is one of the best from the manufacturer yet.

As every year, the Berlin show is the perfect place for manufacturers to showcase connected home products. Roborock is thus one of the first to present with its robot cleaner.

This is not surprising. The smart home market, and more precisely the robotic vacuum cleaners market, is booming (no one really likes vacuuming and no one likes mopping). In a short period of time, the brand has also succeeded in building a solid reputation in the industry with products that offer good value for money. We were particularly seduced by the S6 when it was released last May.

Roborock S5 Max: robot vacuum cleaner and mop in one

The new Roborock S5 Max combines two functions: it's a vacuum cleaner and mop, for which the product has a large capacity water tank. In theory, the S5 Max has enough water to clean a 65m² apartment three times or a 185m² house at once. Users can manage the amount and flow of water used to clean different types of rooms and floors. The water does not empty when the vacuum cleaner stops, so the robot can remain full and ready for when you want it.

For the rest, Roborock offers many options such as suction power, cleaning planning and options for the route the robot will use. The S5 Max includes a laser rangefinder for mapping and analysis. Interestingly, it also offers an intuitive charging system. The S5 Max is thus able to calculate the amount of space remaining to be cleaned and will return to its station to recharge enough energy to complete the job, instead of having to fully recharge each time.