Samsung: avoiding the past, looking to the future

Samsung's internal investigation results have been highly anticipated since they were announced by the company. Investors and loyal fans of the brand are waiting to hear the reason for the recall of millions of Galaxy Note 7 devices, and according to Reuters , a source says that we will be hearing official word quite soon that the battery was indeed the cause. This announcement should hopefully draw the Note 7 debacle to a close in time for the announcement of the Galaxy S8, but that's not the only thing hanging over the company at the moment.

Samsung's internal investigation is coming to a close as an external investigation is picking up steam. The source didn't want to be identified by Reuters, and is not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, but an unknown person did provide a lot of decisive new information about the in-house investigation. The results are to be made public on January 23, just a day before fourth quarter earnings are revealed by the head of Samsung’s mobile business, Dong-jin Koh. While the end of the Note 7 debacle should be positive for Samsung, there is an external investigation by South Korean special prosecutors into possible bribery and corruption that threatens the company.

Internal Note 7 investigation

Apparently, the battery was the culprit after all, which isn't consistent with an independent investigation by an engineering company which said the battery wasn't given enough room in the device due to a design flaw by Samsung. According to the source, Samsung replicated the fires and they couldn't be explained by the device's software or the design of its hardware. This could be good for Samsung's image, if the problem turned out to be the fault of one or more suppliers.

The investigation results announcement should help regain the trust of consumers, if the issues with the battery are fully explained and the company has a sufficient plan in place to prevent more dangerous devices from being released. In addition to the results of the investigation, Samsung will reveal the measures they plan to take to avoid future calamities of this type.

In addition to regaining consumer trust, Samsung also has to impress investors. Following the announcement will be fourth quarter earnings results, which are predicted to beat forecasts, so investors should be pleased.

Arrest warrant for Samsung heir

However, the internal investigation and fourth quarter earnings aren't the only thing hanging over Samsung as they prepare to launch the S8. An arrest warrant for Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman and heir-apparent of Samsung, may also have an impact on the success of the company. Samsung has been accused of participating in bribery and corruption to the tune of $25 million in order to gain influence with Choi Soon-sil, a friend of the recently impeached president of South Korea, Park Geun-hye. Jae-yong was questioned for 22 hours on the matter and denied all allegations. There is a hearing planned for Wednesday to decide whether or not to approve the warrant.

There has been no comment from Samsung on the arrest warrant or the Note 7 investigation results yet.

