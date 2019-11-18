Galaxy A51: here's what we know about Samsung's mid range for 2020

This spring, Samsung found itself explaining the expansion of the Galaxy A series, from the A10 to the A90. The expansion is about to continue with the addition of a second digit as an ascending designation of the generation. The Samsung Galaxy A51 should thus become a bestseller in 2020. Here's what we know about the smartphone.

If the Leakers OnLeak's reported images published on the PriceBaba page are true, the Galaxy A51 is a smartphone with an almost borderless display. A recess for the front camera is situated centrally at the top, so that the display follows the design language that Samsung introduced with the Galaxy Note 10 .

On Wi-Fi Alliance, a site which certifies devices for the WLAN standard, a model called the SM-A515F has appeared, which is supposed to be the Galaxy A51. The first rumors were also transmitted and they give us a first impression of the upcoming A-series smartphone from Samsung. Further information about the device comes from the Onleaks collection and shows render images of a mobile phone with a quad camera. Several weeks ago GSMArena reported benchmark results of the model mentioned, which provided processor data.

On the back, there's more information about the specific details of the Galaxy A51. Here you can see a camera module with a total of four lenses that are mounted vertically in L-shape. It is possible that Samsung is following the setup trend here with a standard, an ultrawide-angle, telephoto zoom, and a depth sensor. PriceBaba paints a picture of 48, 12, 12 and 5 megapixels in this allocation. The front camera is supposed to take pictures with 32 megapixels.

The data confirmed by the Wi-Fi Alliance writes the history of a mobile phone with Android 10. The router is dual-band capable and therefore at the cutting edge of Wi-Fi connectivity technology. The data from PriceBaba and Geekbench also show what else is in the Galaxy A51 and what the hardware could look like. It is as follows:

Display: AMOLED, 6.5 inch

Processor: Exynos 9611

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 or 128 GB

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Operating system: Android 10, One UI 2.0

Dimensions: 158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm (the thickness is 8.5 mm near the camera module)

3.5mm audio jack

The inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack will delight fans of traditional headphones. Whilst the flagships have all ditched this feature by now, Samsung seems to be keeping it alive in its mid-range devices.

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy A51? Is it a nice addition to the market or do we have way too many smartphone releases these days? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.