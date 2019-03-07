Samsung Galaxy Buds review: the thinking man's AirPods

These days, there are a lot of true-wireless headphones and in-ear Bluetooth buds on the market. The Galaxy Buds from Samsung are not necessarily the cheapest, but they also have a lot to offer. In our review, we tell you why the Galaxy Buds are better than Apple's AirPods.

Comfortable headphones with great sound

Samsung remains true to the design tropes and the Galaxy Buds look very similar to the Gear Icon X. But that doesn't matter because the small in-ear buds are designed without frills and are quite simple. Samsung offers the Galaxy Buds in black, white and yellow, the two bright variants are optically quite striking - but they are still more discreet than the AirPods, which protrude further out of the ear.

While the pure look is still a matter of taste, the Galaxy Buds beat the Apple AirPods by far in comfort when worn for one simple reason: they can be adapted to virtually any ear with the different silicone parts. As the AirPods are made of hard plastic - if they don't fit, you are out of luck. At 23 grams per earphone, they are also as light as a feather. Nevertheless, the Galaxy Buds not only sat comfortably, but also securely in my ear. They did not fall out of my ears once during the two weeks or so I was using them. That not the case with all true wireless headphones.

The little things can really pack a punch! / © AndroidPIT

The Galaxy Buds are operated in two ways: via the corresponding app or via touch controls on the sides of the in-ears. The touch operation is practical, but the slight delay between tapping and response is noticeable with all Bluetooth headphones, and it's the same here. In the app you can adjust the sound with five different modes, set apps for notifications, perform software updates - I've already gotten two so far - among other things. The application is handy to use with the Galaxy Buds but its also mandatory.

The sound of the Galaxy Buds is excellent

The sound of the Samsung Galaxy Buds convinced me all the way through my test. Whether music in all its facets, radio play or podcasts, the small headphones deliver in all situations. The volume is more than sufficient - if it were even louder, you would harm your ears. The quality of the Bluetooth connection depends on several factors, but usually works well. If the signal weakens for a short time, you will notice a slight echo, which usually disappears after one or two seconds.

While the sound is excellent when listening to music, I don't really like it when was on the phone. The other person often didn't understand me, and they didn't sound particularly natural to me either. So if you want to use your headphones to make calls, you should keep looking - most similar Bluetooth in-ears are no better, though.

Samsung's Wearable app offers lots of features / © AndroidPIT

The Samsung Galaxy Buds suppress ambient noise very reliably and shield the wearer well. This is pleasant in the office or on the train, but can be dangerous in road traffic. If you want to hear more, activate the ambient noise forwarding in the app. You can still adjust whether voices should be let through preferentially and how loud the ambient noise should be. That's very convenient.