First videos of Samsung Galaxy Fold are dispelling my doubts

Since the unpacked event at the end of February Samsung has kept the Galaxy Fold strictly under lock and key, nobody was allowed to touch the star piece. Fear of failure or just an important precaution? One couldn't help but wonder if they had something to hide. But now the first hands-on videos are now here, and they show a fascinating piece of technology.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be available at the end of April in the US and Europe. So far, only a handful of US media channels were allowed to test the smartphone. In fact, the Galaxy Fold seems to radiate a fascination and mystique that has become rare in the smartphone market.

US YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known by his abbreviation MKBHD, observed some details during his hands-on with the Galaxy Fold that were not known until now. A raised frame extends around the huge notch and separates it from the display. The wipe gesture for the notifications cannot be used at this point.

Also interesting: the magnets in the closing mechanism of the Galaxy Fold are so strong that you can't open the smartphone with one hand. The fingerprint sensor is also the Bixby button, which should give the Samsung Assistant quite a few unintended activations. It will be exciting to see how quickly app developers adjust to switching from a small to a large display.