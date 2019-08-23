Samsung Galaxy Fold: video tutorial reveals new features

The second launch of Samsung's long-awaited folding smartphone should be just around the corner. The South Korean manufacturer has made some changes to the first model of Galaxy Fold and now, in a video tutorial, shows off the new features implemented.

Samsung was forced to put back the long-awaited Galaxy Fold due to display and hinge issues. The South Korean manufacturer has now optimized the design and in the short video of just 18 seconds published by Sammobile, you can see how the dust protection at the height of the hinge, both at the top and bottom, is now larger. The space between the hinge and the body of the device has also been reduced.

The brand is therefore strengthening the Galaxy Fold to better protect the display, the central element of a similar device shown in action with the Continuity app.

Samsung has updated tutorial videos on the #GalaxyFold to show the updated design, like the redesigned cap protecting the gap between the screen and the hinge. pic.twitter.com/MXIqycCKjg — SamMobile (@SamMobiles) August 23, 2019

Now we just have to wait, sit tight for a while we hope, that a more mature Galaxy Fold will finally end up in our hands because, despite the problems encountered and the consequent delays, the curiosity to get our hands on the foldable device remains.

Let us know what you think!