New Samsung Galaxy Note 20 pictures reveal the next big flagship

Samsung's new phablet smartphone is scheduled for release in August and will have some of the features of the current S20 series. Several images are now circulating on the internet, which give clear indications of the features of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus.

A new Samsung flagship is in the starting blocks. The Galaxy Note 20 will again come in two versions. Whilst the basic version comes with a 6.7-inch display, the Plus model could get a 6.9-inch screen like in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The dimensions of the smaller Galaxy Note 20 (161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm) show that the new Note models will be even larger than the predecessors of the Galaxy Note 10 (151.0 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm) this year. Accordingly, the Note 20+ could become a real bruiser of a phone.

This is what the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could look like. / © Pigtou

The display design should be pleasing for many. According to the rendered images published by a collaboration between OnLeaks and Pigtou, Samsung does without an edge display with curved edges. Only a small hole punch interrupts the huge panel in the upper middle. The back of the Note 20 shows a quad camera, which is supposed to be equipped very similarly to the camera of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. At least the periscope lens is probably back once again.