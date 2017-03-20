Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Android update: latest news

Update: Android 7.0 Nougat rolling out in Turkey
After initially being released with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, Samsung's 2015 flagship phablet finally received the long coveted Android Marshmallow update in early 2016. Roughly around the same time, it received the new Grace UX which brought with it that several users were complaining about the device slowing down. In November 2017, Samsung rolled out the Note 7's Grace UX to the Galaxy Note 5 giving it a much needed breath of life. Now news have reached us that the Android 7.0 Nougat update is rolling out in Turkey - which means it hopefully won't be much longer for US users.
Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Android Nougat Update
While we haven't heard much from Samsung USA concerning any Android update developments for the Note 5, Samsung Turkey had published a list of devices that were to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update in February 2017. The list, which was posted on Twitter by Samsung's Turkish VP Tansu Yegen, not only included the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S7, but also other devices such as the Galaxy J and Galaxy A. It seems that Samsung Turkey kept its word as users have reported that they have begun receiving the update.
The software version for the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 OTA is N920CXXU3CQC7 and weights just under 1.3 GB. The firmware is also available to download for those who can't wait for the Nougat update to be released in the US.
Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Android Marshmallow Update
While the Galaxy Note 5 came with Lollipop, it was then updated to Marshmallow. It still hasn't received Nougat yet, but it has just been given a much-anticipated new update in South Korea. Korea Telecom has brought us a new Marshmallow update that, in addition to fixing bugs and improving stability, comes skinned with the Grace UX, which we first saw on the Galaxy Note 7. Grace UX is based on Android 6.0.1, and looks cleaner than old versions of TouchWiz.
Is it true that if Note 5 gets Grace UX updates then it will never get the Android 7 updates in future? This news came to know from a News Channel from India.
I wanna know why the hell I dont have it. If it dont come on my device soon I will be going to a different phone I feel like ya'll are playing with people about the update!!!!!!!!!
when we can get version 6.0?
for note 5.
My note 5 keeps having problems it says it's on a dock Geer vr keeps popping up charging get port not charging any one have any solution of fixing it.
Your Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs Galaxy S6 Edge+ comparison is not correct and goes to: https://www.androidpit.com/samsung-galaxy-note-4-vs-galaxy-note-5-comparison
Ever since the verizon recent security update that I got about a week ago my note 5 is constantly getting a "process android.process.acore has stopped" error. Anyone getting the same? Is there any work arounds? Reboot doesn't correct the problem nor clearing the cache in application manager. Any suggestions?
Try factory resetting the device. If that doesn't work then try a hard reset with the volume, home and power buttons.
My note 5 doesnt fast charge always,i have an original charger.Kindly help me out with this problem Thanks
I have same problem sir solutions is i chnge my cable so now problem solved
the charging brick needs to say fast charging on it for your fast charging to work.
No it doesn't you can use a standard charger and go to the Play Store and get
Super fast charger 5x
By thanhios68
You need the base of the charger. It should say Adaptive Fast Charger.
Try a different cord. Mine was doing the same thing and a different cord seemed to straighten it out
can you confirm this. if i try to disable the wifi power save mode on my N9208 duos version Note5, mobile hotspot can't be detected. it turns on, but my other device can't see it. all settings are correct. then if i enable the wifi power save mode again, then all is okay with the hotspot. using the *#0011# ussd code
The Galaxy Note 5 and S6Edge+ are the best phablets on the market Worldwide period the GOLD STANDARD. Everything else is definitely obsolete and inferior.
Samsung Galaxy Note 5 doesn't have the huge impact to the many users. It is like the features and functions are just an upgrade of the other previous units.