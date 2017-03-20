Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Android update: latest news

After initially being released with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, Samsung's 2015 flagship phablet finally received the long coveted Android Marshmallow update in early 2016. Roughly around the same time, it received the new Grace UX which brought with it that several users were complaining about the device slowing down. In November 2017, Samsung rolled out the Note 7's Grace UX to the Galaxy Note 5 giving it a much needed breath of life. Now news have reached us that the Android 7.0 Nougat update is rolling out in Turkey - which means it hopefully won't be much longer for US users.

While we haven't heard much from Samsung USA concerning any Android update developments for the Note 5, Samsung Turkey had published a list of devices that were to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update in February 2017. The list, which was posted on Twitter by Samsung's Turkish VP Tansu Yegen, not only included the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S7, but also other devices such as the Galaxy J and Galaxy A. It seems that Samsung Turkey kept its word as users have reported that they have begun receiving the update.

The software version for the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 OTA is N920CXXU3CQC7 and weights just under 1.3 GB. The firmware is also available to download for those who can't wait for the Nougat update to be released in the US.

While the Galaxy Note 5 came with Lollipop, it was then updated to Marshmallow. It still hasn't received Nougat yet, but it has just been given a much-anticipated new update in South Korea. Korea Telecom has brought us a new Marshmallow update that, in addition to fixing bugs and improving stability, comes skinned with the Grace UX, which we first saw on the Galaxy Note 7. Grace UX is based on Android 6.0.1, and looks cleaner than old versions of TouchWiz.