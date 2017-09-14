Galaxy Note 8 already receives first update

Although the newly released Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is not yet available in all markets, it's already receiving updates. Currently, it's the very first software update but we'll have to wait a little longer to see the arrival of Oreo on Note 8.

The Note 8 comes with Android 7.1 Nougat installed. Needless to say, the Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade is surely in the works for this device but the exact date of release is still yet unknown. Thanks to Dutch website Galaxyclub however, we now know that the Korean manufacturer has implemented the first software update in Europe for its brand new phablet.

The first Galaxy Note 8 update in Europe. / © Galaxyclub

The 571MB update package does not indicate a version upgrade to Android Oreo. This update addresses improvements in overall performance, wireless charging and camera stability. It also doesn't include the September security patches, which are likely to arrive soon.

Excited about Oreo coming to the Galaxy Note 8? Do you think Samsung deploys its version updates quickly enough?