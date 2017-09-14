This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
1 min read No comments

Galaxy Note 8 already receives first update

Authored by: Gerald O.

Although the newly released Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is not yet available in all markets, it's already receiving updates. Currently, it's the very first software update but we'll have to wait a little longer to see the arrival of Oreo on Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Android updates

  Android 7.1 Nougat Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Yes Coming soon

The Note 8 comes with Android 7.1 Nougat installed. Needless to say, the Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade is surely in the works for this device but the exact date of release is still yet unknown. Thanks to Dutch website Galaxyclub however, we now know that the Korean manufacturer has implemented the first software update in Europe for its brand new phablet.

note 8 update
The first Galaxy Note 8 update in Europe. / © Galaxyclub

The 571MB update package does not indicate a version upgrade to Android Oreo. This update addresses improvements in overall performance, wireless charging and camera stability. It also doesn't include the September security patches, which are likely to arrive soon.

Excited about Oreo coming to the Galaxy Note 8? Do you think Samsung deploys its version updates quickly enough?

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+

No comments

Write new comment:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info

Got it!