Galaxy S10 5G: Samsung's XXL smartphone has a mega camera

The year 2019 will be big, really big! Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S10 5G, a true XXL smartphone that incorporates the latest technology the Korean manufacturer has to offer. We got our hands on the Galaxy S10 5G and can already take a first look at its different features.

The Galaxy S10 5G stands out - everywhere One thing straight away: we were allowed to take the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G into our hands and switch it on, but we couldn't try it any further. The software is not yet final, which is why Samsung has decided to lock the smartphones. So we know exactly one thing about the software: the lock screen. Nothing else. The Galaxy S10 5G is above all one thing: big. Really big. Compared to the Galaxy S10 Plus, it is another half centimeter longer and three millimeters wider. The defining element is the huge 6.7-inch diagonal display - no Samsung smartphone display has ever been this big. The glass back is available in black or a shimmering blue called Samsung Prism Blue. The powerful phone weighs almost 200 grams and is quite a noticeable bulk in the hand or in the pocket. The Galaxy S10 5G is guaranteed to attract attention, and not only because of the large 5G logo on the back. The 5G logo is eye-catching. / © AndroidPIT 5G antennas need space A closer look reveals that the frame is different from the other S10 models. The Galaxy S10 5G has a slimmer design, but the glass on the back is more curved. It's unusual, because the smartphone is quite big and therefore has to be stable. The 5G antennas serve as an explanation, of which probably four are in the Galaxy S10 5G - top, bottom, right and left, all at the back. Samsung has made the frame slimmer so that they can connect unhindered. Thus the Galaxy S10 5G looks thicker than the S10, but the difference is only 0.14 millimeters. The fingerprint sensor is in the display and works with ultrasound. This works well on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, and there's no doubt that it will also work for the 5G smartphone. Face recognition is done in 2D via the front camera, and the iris scanner has been removed by Samsung. But the headphone jack remains alive and sits at the bottom next to the USB-C port. The Bixby button and volume rocker can be found on the left, the power button on the right.

Even more display The huge display of the Galaxy S10 5G is a feast for the eyes at 6.7 inches. No AMOLED display in a Samsung smartphone has ever been this big. The resolution is identical to that of the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, which results in a slightly lower pixel density on paper. But the human eye will hardly notice that. The display of the new Galaxy smartphone is slightly curved at the edges, but it doesn't hurt the picture. Samsung also does without a notch here, the Infinity-O display accommodates the front camera in a hole that is cut into the panel by a laser. It's a little more subtle than a notch, but it also takes some getting used to. The display of the Galaxy S10 5G is a feast for the eyes. / © AndroidPIT

Snapdragon or Exynos? We could not test the performance of the Galaxy S10 5G yet. In view of the fact that here too the Exynos 9820 or the Snapdragon 855 set the clock and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are available, there will hardly be anything to complain about on this point. Full power!

Six cameras on board Here, too, the following still applies: We only know what is inside, but not yet what it can do. The Galaxy S10 5G has a main camera with four different optics - this one: 16 Megapixel Ultra Wide Angle, f/2.2

12 Megapixel normal focal length, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.5-2.4

12 Megapixel Tele, f/2.4

hQVGA camera for 3D depth detection So it's the camera of the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, but with the 3D camera as an addition - and that's important. This is the only way to create an exact image of the scenery in front of the lenses. This depth information is invaluable especially for AR applications, as it makes the placement of virtual objects in space more precise and natural. Artificial bokeh and other filter types also benefit from this. The Galaxy S10 5G has four cameras on the back. / © AndroidPIT For the Selfie camera, Samsung has also opted for such a 3D camera, which supports the normal 10MP selfie camera with dual-pixel AF and f/1.9. This should enable great AR effects with the front camera as well as real-time filters for artificial depth blur and more. Beautiful blur for portraits: how to take great Bokeh photos

No Galaxy smartphone has more battery life Only consistent: The biggest Galaxy smartphone also has the most powerful battery. 4.500 mAh, such a capacity cannot even the Galaxy Note9 offers. However, the giant display should also draw a lot of power. If you ever radio with 5G, the battery can't be big enough - the many antennas need a lot of power. Like the other S10 models, the Galaxy S10 has 5G Wireless Charging and Wireless Power Share, which lets you charge other devices wirelessly when they're on your Galaxy smartphone. With 25 watts, the Galaxy S10 5G's power supply is stronger than the other new models, which have to get by with 18 watts. 5G smartphones will be incredibly expensive

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G technical specifications Dimensions: 162.6 x 77.1 x 7.94 mm Weight: 198 g Battery size: 4500 mAh Screen size: 6.7 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 3040 x 1440 pixels (502 ppi) Front camera: 10 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 9 - Pie RAM: 8 GB Internal storage: 256 GB Removable storage: Not available Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.8 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0