Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a new look: blazing red variant leaked

Notorious leaker Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de has just dropped some exclusive renders on Twitter of a new color variant of Samsung's latest flagships. The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are said to be coming soon in Cardinal Red.

The striking shade of red can be seen below, and according to Quandt, this shade will be available for both the S10 and the S10+. The bright red hue stands out from the S10's official Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, and Prism Blue hues, and the additional Ceramic White and Ceramic Black of the S10+.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ in "Cardinal Red" coming soon.



More pics (scroll to bottom):

S10: https://t.co/1MeZIoFaME

S10+: https://t.co/Ap8KHuA1K9 pic.twitter.com/mMc46qi5pT — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 21, 2019

The leak indicates that the Cardinal Red variant is "coming soon". It's not totally clear exactly when or where, though it will likely be any day now if Samsung sticks to its previous seasonal pattern. Samsung has an established history of releasing special red color variants of its Galaxy S flagship around this time of year. The darker Burgundy Red version of the S9 was announced for select markets on May 16, 2018, while the Burgundy Red S8 was announced for the Indian market on April 09, 2018.

Cardinal Red is far brighter than the Burgundy Red we've seen from Samsung in the recent past. / © Roland Quandt

Quandt followed up with more details after the original leak, stating that customers in Western Europe and Russia would be the lucky ones this time around. Of course, none of this is official, so take it with a grain of salt.

Let us know what you think of this color variant in the comments, and don't forget to check out our reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+.