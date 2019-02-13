Samsung Galaxy S10: the final specs are in

We still have to wait a week until Samsung officially presents the Galaxy S10 and its two sister variants - the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 Plus at the Unpacked 2019 event. However, we already know all the technical specs of the new Galaxy range from Samsung - and these smartphones are powerful!

The photographed and leaked spec sheets of the Galaxy S10's three variants show that the main differences are in the rear cameras and display. Not surprisingly, the weakest is the Galaxy S10e. The fingerprint sensor is located in the display on the two top models and in the power button on the side of the S10e. The Galaxy S10 Plus is the only of Samsung's three new Galaxy smartphones to feature a dual front camera. The S10 and S10 Plus also sport three cameras on the back, while the S10e will have to get by with two.

This is what the Galaxy S10 smartphones look like. / © Evan Blass

A lot of storage and memory

Samsung offers a lot of different memory/storage variants, but all Galaxy S10 phones come with at least 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The best equipped version of the Galaxy S10 Plus has a generous 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. However, there is no mention of storage expansion options - something not all Samsung fans will appreciate.

Further differences are hidden in the details. The Galaxy S10e has Gorilla Glass 5, while the other two sport 6th gen Gorilla Glass. The most affordable Galaxy S10e is slightly thicker than its two sister models, but thanks to its compact size it is also the lightest of the three Galaxy smartphones.

Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10 Plus Specs compared Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10 Plus Display 5.8 inch, 19:9, 2,280 x 1,080

438 ppi, Infinity O

Dynamic AMOLED HDR+

Gorilla Glass 5 6.1 inches, 19:9, 3,040 x 1,440

550 ppi, Infinity O

Dynamic AMOLED HDR+

Gorilla Glass 6 6.3 inches, 19:9, 3,040 x 1,440

522 ppi, Infinity O

Dynamic AMOLED HDR+

Gorilla Glass 6 Main camera 12 MP, f/1.5, Dual Aperture, OIS

16 MP, f/2.2, wide angle 12 MP, f/2.4, OIS, Tele

12 MP, f/1.5, Dual Aperture, OIS

16 MP, f/2.2, wide angle 12 MP, f/2.4, OIS, Tele

12 MP, f/1.5, Dual Aperture, OIS

16 MP, f/2.2, wide angle Front camera 10 MP, f/1.9 10 MP, f/1.9 10 MP, f/1.9

8 MP, f/2.2 Memory 6/128 GB

8/256 GB 6/128 GB

8/512 GB 6/128 GB

8/512 GB

12 GB/1 TB Battery 3,100 mAh 3,400 mAh 4,100 mAh Weight 150 g 157 g 175 g Thickness 7,9 mm 7,8 mm 7,8 mm Face recognition Yes Yes Yes Fingerprint sensor In the power button In-display, ultrasound In-display, ultrasound

Which processor will the Galaxy S10 use?

The chip that powers the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10 Plus is the only big question mark that still exists. It is very likely that Samsung will once again be relying on a double strategy - equipping the new Galaxy smartphones partly with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and partly with the Exynos 9820 - at least the S10 and the S10 Plus. It's possible that the Galaxy S10e will use a weaker processor, but since Samsung has already taken cost-cutting measures for the S10e's display and cameras, it might still have a top-of-the-range processor.

The new Galaxy smartphone range will be officially unveiled on the evening of February 20. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.