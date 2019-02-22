Galaxy S10+ shoots straight to the top in camera ranking

If you have been following the tech news in the last few days, you have probably read or heard that the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus were presented at the same time as the Galaxy Fold , Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 5G . DxOMark, a photo site which tests and ranks smartphones, had the opportunity to test the Galaxy S10+ and gave its verdict: it is the best camera phone currently on the market, but it shares its crown with two other devices.

Some thought Samsung would create a real smartphone revolution, and although that's been a bit exaggerated, DxOMark nevertheless confirms that the Korean brand's new flagship offers an excellent photo experience. However, the main camera is no better than that of two devices released a few months earlier: Huawei's P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. All three have an overall total of 109 points, followed closely by the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is next in the ranking.

This is the Galaxy S10 family. / © AndroidPIT

When it comes to the front camera, however, DxOMark is very clear: the Galaxy S10 Plus is the undisputed champion with 96 points. Here, the difference between the Korean manufacturer's device and the competition is very clear: the P20 and the Mate 20 Pro have 72 and 75 respectively. The two other champions in this field (at least according to DxOMark), are the Google Pixel 3 and Galaxy Note 9, have "only" 92 points.

Here are the scores for the front camera:

DxOMark Selfie: 96

Photo: 101

Video: 88

Here are the scores for the rear camera:

DxOMark Mobile: 109

Photo: 114

Video: 97

Triple camera, horizontally aligned. / © AndroidPIT

DxOMark explained that this is the best camera they have ever seen on a Samsung smartphone. What makes it the best? The first is a 12 MP sensor with a pixel size of 1.4 µm and an aperture f/1.5, Dual Pixel autofocus and optical stabilization. The second is an ultra wide angle lens with a 16 MP, 1 µ pixels and an f/2.4 aperture. The third is a 12 MP telephoto lens with a pixel size of 1 µm, f/2.4 aperture, optical stabilization and phase-detected autofocus.

At the front you can find a double camera. The first sensor shoots in 10 MP with a size of 1.22 µm and an aperture f/1.9 and a dual pixel autofocus. The second sensor is used for depth effects (portraits in particular), has a size of 1.12 µm and an aperture F/2.2.

Is this enough to convince you to buy the Galaxy S10 Plus? Let us know in the comments.