Samsung Galaxy S10 features surface in Korean report

The Samsung Galaxy S9 has only been out for a few weeks, but the first significant rumors concerning the sequel are already beginning to stir. Will we see a big change from the Korean manufacturer, or will Samsung stick to the tried and true? Here's everything we know so far.

The in-display fingerprint scanner comes to the mainstream?

According to a report from Korean news outlet The Bell, Samsung is preparing to debut several new features in the Galaxy S10. First among them will be the in-display fingerprint sensor. Rumors about Samsung phones coming with this feature have circulated for a while, but so far the answer has always been 'next time'.

So far the in-display fingerprint scanner has only been available in rather niche offerings, such as Huawei's luxury RS Porsche Design, but it could become more affordable if it is integrated into the Honor 10. Nonetheless, for the technology to truly go mainstream, it's got to come on a Samsung. If the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 won't carry it, then we could see the Galaxy S10 bring this biometric tech to the masses.

3D face scanning to compete with Apple

The Bell also reports that Samsung plans to implement 3D face scanning tech for the next-gen flagship. Samsung has been experimenting with facial recognition since the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 While the Galaxy S8 and S9,saw some improvements with this, the Korean company has always lagged behind its American rivals in this field.

3D face scanning on the Samsung Galaxy S10 would boost security for facial scanning and could also improve related featues such as AR Emoji. SamMobile suggests that this lines up with previous reports that Samsung is working with startup Mantis Vision and supplier Woodgate to integrate this 3D face scanning into the next flagship.

Don't expect a radical redesign

While these are intriguing tidbits about potential new features, it also seems that Samsung will be sticking to their winning formula in many ways. The “Infinity Display” design is here to stay, and in the same 5.8-inch and 6.3-inch sizes as well.

Don't expect to be able to bend or flex the screen either, as the report from The Bell specifically calls out that this won’t be a foldable phone. Samsung's rumored flexi-phone, the Samsung Galaxy X, was speculated to be one and the same with the Galaxy S10, but at the moment it looks like a divergent evolutionary path for the Galaxy bloodline.

Naturally, at this early stage of the game it's important to take everything with a grain of salt when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S10. Things could change significantly between now and release, but we'll continue to bring you the latest rumors, news and leaks right here.

What do you expect from the Samsung Galaxy S10?