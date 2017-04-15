Samsung Galaxy S8+ daily diary: what it's like to use the new Samsung flagship

Since last Friday, I've had a new friend. The Samsung Galaxy S8+, the larger and longer version of the Galaxy S8, has been my trusty companion for the last week. I'd like to use this diary on a daily basis to walk you through some of the new features of this powerful smartphone, as I discover them.

As I began using the device, one of my initial fears was confirmed; the new position of the fingerprint sensor is not optimal. Because the device body has been elongated, my fingertips no longer lie immediately within range of the sensor. This could've been different had Samsung placed the sensor slightly higher in the body, nearer the camera. Perhaps I'll get used to this, but I doubt it. Nevertheless, I can still fawn over the amazing display.

The Galaxy S8+ is already gathering attention here in the editorial office at AndroidPIT. It's interesting to see the response among those people who don't usually go for top-end devices like this one. As expected, the Galaxy S8+ was well received and drew many oohs and aahs from the team. My suspicion that people would dislike the size of the phone was proved wrong. The huge and impressive display combined with its very thin edges and smooth shape creates the illusion that the device is smaller than it actually is. On an interesting side note, the Xiaomi Mi Mix prompted exactly the opposite reaction - everybody I showed it to thought the phone was too big.

I think it's great that the app drawer can be opened with a single swipe from the home screen. However, someone needs to tell the Samsung developers to add a function to swipe up or down to show your notifications. At the moment, swiping in either direction opens the app drawer, which is frustrating. As the upper bar is currently too far up the screen, this feature would be a very useful addition.

Day 2 - April 12

Today, I want to share some thoughts with you on the audio capabilities of the Galaxy S8+. But firstly, some background information: Samsung purchased Edelschmiede/Harman Kardon in an enormous deal last year. By doing this, it also procured the rights to use headphones from Austrian brand AKG, which belonged to Kardon. The earbuds that come with both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are therefore also from AKG, and cost $99. This provides an enormous sonic difference. Many manufacturers deliver cheap plastic headphones or indeed none at all, even with their expensive devices. These AKG earbuds however, look and sound great. The fabric cables are a nice touch too!

That being said, there is a small unsightly detail where the display transitions into the frame at the top of the device. After only a few days, this area was visibly dirty - even around the internal speaker. This isn't especially unusual and happens often enough with other devices, though I'm still a little sad when a sleek new smartphone bears signs of use at such an early stage. It could be worse - a little dust is forgivable compared to, say, a large scratch.

Day 3 - April 13

Bixby. The digital assistant that currently achieves next to nothing. Today, Samsung actually admitted that the voice commands from Bixby don't even work for the languages that have already been made available (English and Korean). Ultimately, what Bixby can do at the moment is present cards, notifications and Bixby Vision, which is an augmented reality camera for identifying objects in real time and then searching for them online. For what seemed like a lot of hype, Bixby is actually of very little use to the user, especially compared to Google Assistant, which is also installed on the Galaxy S8. And for this, Samsung included a new built-in button?! In my opinion, the company could have spared the effort and cost of this up-to-now rather useless element.

Bixby, for the time being, can't do a damn anything. / © AndroidPIT

