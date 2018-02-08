Samsung Galaxy S8 Oreo update rolling out now

Well, it's about time. The official Android 8.0 Oreo update is now rolling out for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ in Germany. Naturally, the beta testers are the first in line to receive the update, but other users still on Nougat are expected to receive the update within 24 hours.

It's good news for German Samsung fans, especially the beta testers, who can download the update asap by tapping the Download updates manually option in the Settings>Software update menu.

Samsung has taken almost two weeks to roll out the final version of Oreo after the end of beta testing. The Android update for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ weighs in at 487 MB and comes with the latest February 2018 security patch and the new version (9.0) of the Samsung Experience UX. The rollout today started with firmware version G955XXU1CRAP for the Galaxy S8+ in Germany, but of course the update will continue to expand to different regions in the coming days, starting with the beta testers in each market.

Screenshot of Oreo update information screen on the Galaxy S8. / © SamMobile

Android 8.0 Oreo will be bringing its much touted superpowers to enhance the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Users should expect better performance from their handsets after the upgrade as well as new options such as picture-in-picture mode.

While this is exciting news for Samsung fans, it's worth noting that the Galaxy S8 and Plus version have been really slow to receive the update. In fact, this rollout comes just when the launch of next-gen Galaxy S9 at MWC is around the corner! Let's hope that next time, the S9 will run the latest Android version well before its successor is due for release.

Have you received the Android 8.0 Oreo update on your Galaxy S8 or S8+? Let us know in the comments!