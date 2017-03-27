What AndroidPIT editors really think of the Galaxy S8 rumors

In just a couple of days, Samsung will unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones to the world. Leading up to the big reveal though, there have been non-stop rumors, leaked specs and images. To help our readers make sense of all the noise, I've enlisted some of my brilliant colleagues to share their assessment of the S8 thus far.

What can we expect from the Galaxy S8?

We have a good idea of what specs and features the S8 and S8 Plus will have thanks to constant leaks, which have only become more consistent as we get closer to the big reveal on March 29. The S8 will likely have a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display and 3,000 mAh battery, while the S8 Plus will have a larger 3,500 mAh battery to support its 6.2-inch display. The devices are all but confirmed to have the new octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB of RAM, a 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. Both will almost certainly run Android Nougat and are likely to feature Bixby, Samsung's new AI assistant.

That's a lot of information to process, so our editors weighed in on the S8 rumors and gave their opinions below:

Pierre Vitré

Sadly, it's not the revolution I was expecting

"The Galaxy S8 (and S8 Plus) will be a beautiful smartphone with a nice bezel-less design and a great Super AMOLED screen. It represents what Samsung is able to offer to consumers in 2017 in terms of technology (iris scanner, the new virtual assistant Bixby, fingerprint scanner, stereo audio, IP68 certification...) and what consumers probably want to buy. But, sadly, it's not the revolution I was expecting, especially with the upcoming iPhone 8. It seems this year the focus for Samsung was on design and not messing things up again like with the Note7."

The leaked Orchid Grey and Black Sky variants of the S8. / © Evan Blass

Steffen Herget

High performance and a great camera are mandatory

"Most of the latest rumors and leaks about the Galaxy S8 sound quite plausible to me. Thin bezels and curved screens are what many people want at the moment, so it makes sense for Samsung to stick with that. High performance and a great camera are mandatory for a flagship, so we can expect to be impressed with these aspects. I'm excited about the dock with active cooling and the PC-like features the Galaxy S8 is rumored to have."

Luis Ortega

The phone probably won't have adequate battery life, but it will put an end to the explosion debacle for good

"The Galaxy S8 is going to be the smartphone that will put Samsung to the test. The Korean manufacturer has never spent so much time developing a phone. I feel certain that it will be the safest smartphone Samsung has ever made. Given the size of the screen (5.8 inches) and the relatively small 3,000 mAh battery, I think the phone probably won't have adequate battery life, but it will put an end to the explosion debacle for good and preserve Samsung's prestige."

Conclusion

While the rumors about the Galaxy S8 may not point to the smartphone being completely revolutionary, it should still be impressive in terms of specs. We're expecting Samsung to play it safe with the battery, by giving it a capacity of just 3,000 mAh to avoid another Note 7 disaster. Once the device is unveiled and we have the chance to get our hands on it, we will test these assumptions and let you know our thoughts.

What do you think of the S8 rumors so far? Are you pleased with the specs, or were you hoping for something more? Let us know in the comments!