What advantages does the Galaxy S8 have over the Pixel?

In a few weeks, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will show up on store shelves, alongside the iPhone 7 and Google Pixel , as one of the most desirable smartphones on the market. In this article, we will discuss a few points where we believe the Galaxy S8 might even beat the Google Pixel. Having already done a hands-on review, the device has shown some marked strengths.

Samsung perfects the design

With the Galaxy S8, Samsung has taken inspiration from the lines of its previous two generations and created an exceptionally seamless, curved design. The elements fit together perfectly, as if the parts were all from the same mold. Particularly noteworthy is the dual edge design, which allows for a nearly bezel-less display thanks to subtle design tweaks.

Side-by-side: the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Google Pixel. / © AndroidPIT

The Google Pixel, on the other hand, adheres to relatively simple standards. The same materials are used: aluminum and Gorilla Glass 4. The result, however, is quite different. The display is surrounded by a generous bezel, which significantly reduces the housing-to-screen ratio compared with the Samsung's 2017 flagship. And, the Google smartphone isn't waterproof either. The Galaxy S8, on the other hand, won't be overly bothered if you drop it in the sink.

There's a big difference in the end result, though both phones are made of aluminum and Gorilla Glass 4 / © AndroidPIT

DeX turns the S8 into a PC

You can connect a monitor, keyboard and mouse to the Galaxy S8 and use it like a normal PC thanks to the pre-installed Microsoft apps, sufficient computing power, Android's native multi-window feature and the HDMI-enabled USB type-C interface.

The DeX docking station for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. / © AndroidPIT

If the DeX docking station actually proves to be practical in everyday life, without failing due to bugs or app compatibility issues, this system has a lot of potential. The Google Pixel could provide this functionality with Google Cast and Bluetooth peripherals. But, an improvement of the user interface by Google would be necessary in that case. Samsung already offers an optimized UI with the S8 and DeX.

The new way to unlock a phone: the iris scanner

With the new iris scanner of the Galaxy S8, the home screen is only a moment away. Alternatively, the S8 can also be unlocked with the fingerprint scanner, which was moved to the back of the device. The fingerprint scanner being on the back of the device is synonymous with the Pixel, though the latter doesn't yet have an iris scanner.

The iris scanner is on the front of the Samsung galaxy S8. / © AndroidPIT

The iris scanner is a practical addition to the fingerprint sensor. Fingers can sometimes be wet, covered in dirt or by gloves. Eyes, on the other hand, are more often free and unobscured. Hopefully, Samsung has improved the iris scanner as it wasn't the best on the Note 7.

10 nm for longer battery life

Samsung is the first manufacturer ever to use a 10 nm processor in a smartphone. In the Qualcomm laboratory, the manufacturing technology has proven itself to be 25 to 30 percent more efficient than the previous 14 nm technology. This means that especially demanding tasks, such as games or video recording, will not impact the battery of the Galaxy S8 as much as it does with the 14 nm processor in the Google Pixel. In short, this means that you can do more with a single battery charge.

AndroidPIT visted Qualcomm for a Snapdragon 835 benchmarking event. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Google Pixel: early verdict

Samsung's new Galaxy S8 earns its high price tag. The Pixel still holds its position as an interesting Android smartphone, but if it were up to me, I would lower its price now. Thanks to lack of supply, demand for the Pixel in some places is still quite high and it remains mystical to consumers. With aggressive advertising campaigns and its nearly universal availability, we expect the S8 to have high sales figures as the Pixel fades into the background.