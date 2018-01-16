This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

2 min read No comments

Conflicting Samsung Galaxy S9 launch date rumors explained

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy S8 is due to be revealed soon. At CES in Las Vegas, Samsung mobile division president DJ Koh confirmed that the highly anticipated Galaxy S9 would be revealed at MWC in Barcelona. And now, conflicting rumors on the exact launch date are starting to heat up.

MWC is taking place this year from February 26 to March 1, and as we expected, the S9 is confirmed to be revealed around that time. However, when it comes to the exact date, there are two conflicting rumors now floating around on the web. One of the leaks comes courtesy of the reliable Evan Blass of VentureBeat. According to his leak, February 26 will be the big day, followed by pre-orders on March 1 and a release on March 16. 

The other leak says February 25 will be the launch date, and that it will be the most expensive Galaxy ever. This leak comes from the well-known Italian tipster Ricciolo.

In the past, the Galaxy Unpacked events have more often taken place on Sundays rather than Mondays, and Samsung always puts on a big show just before doing the official public reveal. Assuming this pattern will hold true, Ricciolo's leak would be the more plausible of the two since February 25 falls on a Sunday. Unfortunately, Ricciolo didn't give any more information about the release or availability of the device, except to say that it will be the most expensive Galaxy ever, which isn't a huge surprise. For reference, that means it will cost more than the Galaxy Note 8, which rang in at a whopping $929.

Are you excited for the Galaxy S9? What's your assessment? Discuss it with us in the comments!

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S8

Best price
Newegg New KODAK EKTRA 3/32G 21MP Main+13MP Front 5" Photography-Led Phone UNLOCKED - EU / RoW variant works on AT&T 2-3G and T-Mobile 2G $239.00 $239.00 total Check Offer Newegg New CAT S40 16GB Daul SIM IP68 Dust/ Water Proof MIL-STD-810G certified Factory Unlocked - EU / RoW variant Rugged Phone $299.00 $299.00 total Check Offer
23 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 23 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
Review 7 min read 2 comments

Google Pixel Buds review: Higher expectations, greater disappointment

FOLLOW US:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info