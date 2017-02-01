Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: price, release date and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is going to be the next high quality Android tablet. Check it out in some first pictures here and find out everything about its price, probable release date and specifications.

Samsung is working on the next evolution of its high-class Tab S series tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: price and release

Still not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Sammobile.com has received some information about Samsung’s new tablet lineup. According to them, the new tablets will be known under model names SMT-820 and SMT-825. The former stands for the Wi-Fi model, while the second is the one with an LTE mobile interface. Specifications or display sizes are not yet known.

A specific release date is also not yet known, but as a rough guide: the Galaxy Tab S3 should appear in the first quarter of 2017. A recent teaser for the company's forthcoming press conference at MWC 2017 is indicating that the Tab S3 may be the showcase item for this event.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: design and first pictures

The S3 Tab was shown in a picture for the first time on June 5 by Evan Blass @evleaks. The model shown appears to be the eight-inch version. It is not yet known when Samsung will launch these two Tab S2 successors.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: specifications

Samsung's Tab-S series is traditionally considered to be the most significant competitor for the iPad and iPad Mini. The tablets are characterized by their crisp OLED displays and expandable memory. The data published by the Chinese licensing authority TENAA at the end of April suggest that, from a technical point of view, the new models are just the update that was expected. It seems that the design of the tablets is not going to change very much either.

The Galaxy Tab S3 recently received FCC approval, so releasing the new tablet at MWC 2017 makes complete sense. Documents from the FCC show a model that includes both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity (SM-T825), and a single rear-facing camera lens near the top of the back. Some of the more recent leaks to emerge on the Tab 3 also indicate that it may include a 9.7-inch display, 4 GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor in the front, as well as USB Type-C port and Android 7.0 Nougat on board.

What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S3? Do you think it will be a good rival to the Apple iPad?