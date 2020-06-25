Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: new leaks suggest a Snapdragon 865+

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is fast approaching. The foldable smartphone has passed through TENAA this week, and new leaks of its spec sheet released on Thursday, June 25, suggest the integration of a Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to carry an overclocked version of Qualcomm's premium chipset, a Snapdragon 865+ at 3.09 GHz according to information shared on Weibo by the leaker Digital Chat Station and relayed, among others, by Android Authority.

The spec sheet of the supposed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leak on Weibo mentions a Snapdragon 865+ processor. / © Weibo

It is a really strange leak, as is often the case with leaks around Samsung smartphones. I say strange because previous benchmark leaks about the supposed Galaxy Z Flip 5G in early June led us to believe it would be a Snapdragon 865 in this. It's all the more odd because last April, an executive at Meizu, a Qualcomm partner company on the mobile side, stated categorically that a Snapdragon 865+ would not see the light of day in 2020.

But, as Android Authority recalls, Qualcomm has already released the Snapdragon 821 in the past as an incremental upgrade to the Snapdragon 820 as well as another minor upgrade with the Snapdragon 810 v2.1 over the 810 v2.0.

In any case, even the integration of a basic Snapdragon 865 into the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will mark a nice gain in power compared to the first Z Flip model released this year with a Snapdragon 855+.

As always, this information is interesting but does not bring anything concrete, so we will have to wait for the Samsung Unpacked conference on August 5 to know the full story.

But the $1,500 price tag of the first Galaxy Z Flip was already pretty steep. No doubt that a 5G version with Qualcomm's overpriced 865 chipset, or even worse, an overclocked version of this processor, will only add to the bill.