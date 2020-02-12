Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review hands-on: this is more like it!

After the Galaxy Fold, Samsung is launching a second folding smartphone on the market with the Galaxy Z Flip. It appeals more to a broader user base than the first one. In our first hands-on review, you will learn what the Z Flip feels like and what special features it has.

Lowest price: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Best price $ 1,380 . 00 Check Offer

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip design and build quality Samsung sees the Galaxy Z Flip as a fashion icon and for this reason, has dispensed with a larger outer display. Instead, a small 1.04-inch display located next to the dual camera must be sufficient for displaying important information. In my opinion, the Mirror Purple, in particular, can certainly find its place in the fashion sector. The Mirror Black is probably not for fashionistas, because in this color the Galaxy Z Flip is less noticeable, if not even a little boring. The hinge is a further development of the Galaxy Fold. / © AndroidPIT The new Galaxy Z Flip both open and closed. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip display As with all folding smartphones, the wow-factor only appears when you open the object of desire. When the Galaxy Z Flip is unfolded, you can see the 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. But until now, the foldable displays could only convince optically, because as soon as you glide your fingers over the display, you could feel the soft and usually not so slippery plastic protection foil. Samsung has actually managed to use a very thin and flexible display glass in the Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung was able to win a technological partner from Germany, in the form of Schott from Mainz.

Since I've had both the Galaxy Fold and the Motorola Razr in my hands, I have to admit that this flexible display glass on the Galaxy Z Flip feels good. I get the feeling again that my fingers slide over the glass and not over soft fragile plastic. The display is covered with flexible glass. / © AndroidPIT Samsung has also done some fine work on the hinge, because in comparison to the Galaxy Fold, the hinge of the Z Flips has a "Freestop" hinge. This means that the Galaxy Z Flip remains open when unfolded. Practical added value: the Galaxy Z Flip always comes with a table tripod! And as a cherry on top of the cream, the camera software recognizes when you use the Z Flip in table mode. Then the upper part of the flexible display becomes the viewfinder, while the lower part becomes the control panel. When opened, the Galaxy Z Flip grows to 6.7 inches / © AndroidPIT If you're still worried about the durability of the hinge and the flexible display including flexible display glass, it's worth noting that Samsung opened and closed the flip a full 200,000 times in the stress test and the Z Flip survived. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a minimum use-by date of 5 years with 100 folds per day (thanks to our Golem.de colleagues for crunching the numbers).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip software The software for the Galaxy Z Flip is coming in the form of Android 10 with Samsung's One UI 2.1. Of course, the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a few software tricks that no other Samsung smartphone has. First of all, there is the table mode in the camera app, which I described earlier. Secondly, there's the multitasking capability of the Galaxy Z Flip, which Samsung emphasized during the presentation and during our hands-on. Due to the display's aspect ratio of 21.9:9, you can only use two applications in parallel with the Z Flip and not three as with the Galaxy Fold. As soon as the display is slightly tilted, the camera app switches to table mode. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip performance So now we come to the inner values of the Galaxy Z Flip. And here I have to tip my hat to Samsung. In comparison to the almost equally expensive Motorola Razr, Samsung brings out the heavy guns. A Snapdragon 855+ with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage is a statement to the Motorola Razr, which is inferior in every respect with the hardware used. Even in terms of eSIM or normal SIM, the Galaxy Z Flip is superior to the Motorola Razr, because the South Korean engineers give their folding smartphone both. But whether the extra performance at the same price will really make all the difference in everyday life, we will find out for you later when we have put both the Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr through their paces in terms of a full review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip camera Yes, even a folding smartphone like the Galaxy Z Flip offers cameras, even if they are initially pushed into the background by the display and form factor. Samsung gives its second foldable smartphone a dual camera consisting of the following: A 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor (f/1.8 aperture + 1/2.55'')

A 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor (f/2.2 f-stop + 1/3.0") with 8x digital zoom In addition, the Infinity-O-Flex display also features a 10-megapixel wide-angle self-view camera with f/2.4 aperture. Basically, these camera specifications will no longer be considered 'flagship' in 2020, but for the target group who see their smartphone as a fashion piece, I think the camera setup of the Galaxy Z Flip is more than sufficient. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip camera next to the small display. / © AndroidPIT What's interesting about the Galaxy Z Flip is that you can also use the 1.04-inch front display as a viewfinder. Two short pushes on the combined fingerprint sensor and power button, and you can use the 12-megapixel main camera as a selfie camera. Whether either the photos and videos shot in this way or conventionally are of good quality, we will have to find out when we do our final review. The small viewfinder on the outside of the device only has limited use. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery In terms of energy storage, two battery cells are hidden in the Galaxy Z Flip's divided case, which are of different sizes but are equal partners both during use and during the charging process. This measure is intended to ensure that both cells are worn down evenly and ideally, both will die at the same time. Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip is very well equipped with a 3,300 mAh battery. The Motorola Razr can only come up with a total battery capacity of 2,510 mAh. Naturally, we will have to wait to find out if the more powerful components of the Galaxy Z Flips don't consume more in the end and end up with a similar runtime as the Motorola Razr in our final test.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip technical specifications Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: technical specs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Display 6.7 inch Infinity-O Flex

Dynamic 21.9:9 AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,636 pixels (FHD+)

424 ppi Display (front): 1.05 inch Super AMOLED touch screen with 112 x 300 pixels Dimensions 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2 mm (opened)

87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3 mm (closed) Weight 183 grams OS Android 10, One UI 2.0, Knox 3.5 Processor Snapdragon 855+ Octa-Core (2.9 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) RAM / Storage Storage 256 GB / 8 GB RAM Battery 3,300 mAh

Wireless Power Share

Fast charging up to 15W Camera Rear camera: 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor (f/1.8 aperture + 1/2.55'')

12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor (f/2.2 aperture + 1/3.0") 8 x digital zoom

Front camera: 10-megapixel wide-angle sensor (f/2.4 aperture + 1/3.24") Features Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi / USB / Bluetooth Tethering, MirrorLink, NFC, Android Beam, Smart Switch, Smart View, ANT+, Bluetooth 5.0 Price $1,380