Samsung Gear IconX 2018 review

Samsung is making the most of IFA 2017 to launch multiple innovations in its catalog of connected accessories. One of these new devices is an updated version of its Bluetooth earphones. And we got to try them out before the launch! Here are our first impressions of Samsung's 2018 Gear IconX earphones.

Samsung Gear IconX 2018 design and build quality

Like the first model, the Gear IconX 2018 consists of two small earbuds. Their design is relatively discreet and quite similar to what we've already seen, so nothing overly innovative in that regard. Admittedly, there wasn't much incentive to change this as first generation were decent and comfortable.

The Gear IconX 2018 slips easily into your ear and sits there perfectly- it simply does not budge, even if you hake your head or make abrupt movements. It's also quite light, weighing in at 8 grams per earphone. These new earphones also ooze quality: despite their small size, they seem robust and sure to last you a while.

The 2018 Gear IconX has the same design as the previous generation. © AndroidPIT

The Gear IconX 2018 features two microphones: one at the top and one at the bottom of the earbud so you can communicate through your earphones. On the side, there is a tactile space that you can use to control the Gear IconX 2018. A single tap allows you to play music or pause it, pushing from top to bottom controls volume, double tap allows you to go to the next song/accept a call, triple tap allows you to go back to the previous song, and a press and hold brings up the menu and ambient sound.

Finally, a word on the box in which you store and charge the Gear IconX 2018. This year's box is slightly bigger than last year's but it pretty much weighs the same. The capacity of the battery is 340 mAh (up from last generation's 315 mAh). There are some small LEDs on the front to indicate the charging status of the batteries and the case now uses a USB Type-C (2.0).