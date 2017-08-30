Samsung: live stream from IFA 2017

Samsung has returned to IFA this year with some surprises for the Unpacked event crowd in Berlin. It's happening today, August 30, and there will be a live stream for anyone to watch from home.

DJ Koh, mobile chief at Samsung, has made no secret of the fact that the Galaxy Note 8 won't be the only new device the company will show off at IFA 2017. There's talk of three new products in the Gear range of smartwatches and fitness trackers. The Unpacked event begins at 6 PM in Berlin, and you can watch the live stream beginning at 12:00 PM Eastern / 9:00 AM Pacific time in the US.

While Samsung hasn't provided a direct link for the live stream, we expect it to be available on the Samsung website's press page during the event.