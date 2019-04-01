Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Mini launch date and games confirmed
Gamers of a certain age will fondly remember the Sega Mega Drive, also known as the Sega Genesis, the 16 bit console which fiercely competed with Nintendo for the hearts and minds of children around the world. Now the console that brought us Sonic the Hedgehog is also coming back in Mini form, and it should be available in September.
Sega announced the Mini console last year, but it hit a series of delays and the company continued to refine the product. But the venerable company recently confirmed the release date at Sega Fest—September 19, plenty of time before Christmas holidays. The Genesis/Mega Drive mini will have 40 pre-installed titles on board. The price will be $80 in the US, £70 in the UK and $140 in Australia.
Sega also revealed announced a quarter of the titles, including some familiar Sega essentials, like Sonic and Altered Beast and a couple of my personal favorites.
Here's the confirmed line-up of games for the Sega Genesis Mini so far:
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier II
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- ToeJam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
I can think of plenty of games that I'd like to see on the Genesis Mini, but it's still a solid start. If you feel the need to get a taste of Sega's classics, you can also play them on your smartphone via the Sega Forever collection on the Play Store.
The Mini console will come packaged with two replica three-button USB controllers, one USB to Micro-B power cable, and one HDMI cable. US customers will also get a power cable included.
Are you interested in the Sega Genesis Mini? What games would you like to see on it?
