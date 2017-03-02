Forget the selfie stick, drones are the future

Among the many elements that make up the now vast smartphone world, the camera is probably one of the most universally popular elements. For many reasons that deserve a sociological (or even psychological) analysis, the selfie phenomenon has now taken a new turn: you can now take a selfie using a drone.

From selfie stick to selfie drone

Selfie amateurs and ‘groupies’ (selfies of a group of people) know this problem well: everyone is ready to take the selfie but it’s really hard to actually take the photo. Either the camera is too close or it's hard to reach the button to take the photo. The experts had the idea of a selfie stick but you've got to admit it’s a bit cumbersome and it never looks good holding the stick in your hands…

Although it extends, the selfie stick is far from popular. They are now banned in a number of places, especially museums and galleries - even in the Colosseum. These bans and, in a more general sense, the corresponding regulatory framework are also interesting when it comes to the subject of drones: what do you need to know before buying a drone?

Could this be the end of the selfie stick? © AndroidPIT

Rest assured, a more modern solution is now available. Well, I say "available", but that's a slight exaggeration as it's far from cheap. The solution: a drone which takes the pictures for you. Once you've set it up, you can put on your best smile and tell the drone to take the photo. Just like that.

On your mark, get set, cheese!

Of course, in practice, things are a little more complicated. The first problem is thinking that all drones are capable of doing this by just attaching a camera. No, ladies and gentlemen, not all drones are created equal: while some are optimized for certain tasks, like making deliveries, others need to be specifically optimized for selfies.

If you’re not familiar with selfie drones, you’ll probably think you’re entering into the world of science fiction. Uses vary depending on the model but, on the whole, it’s pretty much the same idea: take out your drone, get it airborne and move it into the right position to take the photo!

The choice is difficult

The AirSelfie drone, for example, was created specifically for this purpose. The project was launched on Kickstarter, and quickly attracted much more money than it really needed and could be released in 2017. The drone itself is a nice size (you can hold it in your hand!) and can be flown directly through a smartphone app.